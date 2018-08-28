Search

Okolie to defend WBA strap against Miller

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 January 2019

Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBA continental cruiserweight title on Saturday (pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBA continental cruiserweight title on Saturday (pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Cruiserweight prospect in action at The O2 on Saturday

Lawrence Okolie defends his WBA continental cruiserweight title against New York’s Shawn Miller on a Matchroom show at The O2 on Saturday.

British champion Okolie has already picked up a string of titles in ten unbeaten fights and sets his sights on a world championship bid this year.

The bruiser adds appeal to the first big London bill of 2019 when Ted Cheeseman and Felix Cash make title bids and Craig Richards meets Jake Ball.

The show signals the start of a hectic month of boxing action, including four bills at York Hall where promoter Mick Helliet’s show on Saturday includes a Commonwealth super lightweight title bid for Phillip Bowes.

There is a busy schedule in March too with promoter Frank Warren bringing boxing back to London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 8.

Title-fight action includes unbeaten heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois and a middleweight war between Joe Mullender and tough Welsh rival Liam Williams.

