Repton pair win national titles

Repton's Prince Dubois (right) in action (pic: England Boxing) Archant

The latest boxing news from Tower Hamlets

Lansbury's James Fernley (right) in action (pic: England Boxing) Lansbury's James Fernley (right) in action (pic: England Boxing)

Repton pair Prince Dubois and Oliver Rolfe both claimed titles at the England Boxing National Junior Championships in Rotherham at the weekend.

Competing at 70kg, Dubois was supported in the crowd by brother Daniel, a professional at heavyweight, and sister Caroline, a champion at European, world and Youth Olympic level.

Dubois took on HEBA rival Henry Rowbotham in his junior cadet final and boxed well to win by unanimous decision.

Fellow Repton hope Rolfe, meanwhile, beat AJ Fuller of Windrush Valley by unanimous decision in the junior cadet final of the 75kg division to claim his national title.

There was also joy in Rotherham for Lansbury amateur James Fernley as he triumphed in the final of the junior 52kg category.

In his final, Fernley was able to record a decision by split decision against Hull rival Codie Smith.

All three youngsters can certainly be proud of their efforts at the national event in Rotherham.