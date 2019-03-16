Repton youngsters progress to national semi-finals

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

The latest bowing news from Tower Hamlets

Seven Repton boxers are through to the semi-finals of the National Junior & Cadet Championships after success at the weekend.

The quarter-finals for the national competition took place at The Roundhouse in Dagenham on Sunday.

Prince Dubois, the younger brother of unbeaten professional heavyweight Daniel, progressed in the 70kg division after beating Liam Hawkins by unanimous decision.

In the 52kg category, Freddie Pullen beat Pound Lane rival Tom Baker by split decision to reach the national semi-finals.

Hamza Patel, who competes at 50kg, took on a foe from March BC in his bout and emerged by a close contest with a split-decision triumph.

Four other Repton boxers, meanwhile, advanced after being awarded walkovers in the quarter-finals.

There was disappointment, though, for Leo Lacourt as he lost his 46kg bout against a Trowbridge opponent.

Another youngster through to the national semi-finals is James Fernley of Lansbury having beaten a Barton Hill rival in the quarter-finals of the 52kg category.