Search

Advanced search

Boxing: Youth Olympics cheer for GB

PUBLISHED: 11:30 21 April 2020

Chris Kempson

Repton's Caroline Dubois tops the podium at the European Youth Championships (pic England Boxing)

Repton's Caroline Dubois tops the podium at the European Youth Championships (pic England Boxing)

Archant

Great Britain’s boxing medal record has been very good at the three summer Youth Olympics held so far, with three golds and three bronze leaving them behind Cuba and Russia.

Viddal Riley celebrates a win for West Ham BoysViddal Riley celebrates a win for West Ham Boys

The inaugural Games were held in Singapore in 2010 and GB had one male boxer qualify for the event in Welsh bantamweight Zack Davies, who lost in the third place bout to Poland’s Dawid Michelus 12-7.

Unlike the regular Olympics, only one bronze medal is awarded at the Youth Games, but it was a very creditable performance from Davies.

The 2014 Games in Nanjing meant China became the first country to stage both the regular Olympics (Beijing 2008) and Youth Olympics.

GB had three male boxers who had qualified and two delivered bronze medals, although Hackney’s Viddal Riley missed out in the under-81kg division as he lost out a split decision 2-1 to Armenia’s Narek Manasyan in the third-place bout.

Nonetheless, it was again a very good performance from our local man and, in the under-52kg category, Muhammad Ali (how could he not succeed with a name like that?) secured a bronze medal after losing his semi-final to Shakur Stevenson, the eventual gold medalist from USA.

Ali he bounced back to win the third place contest by clearly outpointing India’s Gaurav Solanki to cement a fine tournament overall.

Peter McGrail also won bronze in the under-56kg class, after losing his semi-final encounter with Cuba’s eventual gold medalist Javier Ibanez Diaz.

McGrail regrouped to outpoint Algeria’s Tamma Salem in their third place bout to seal another fine display in this very tough and competitive tournament.

You may also want to watch:

At Buenos Aires in 2018, GB had outstanding success in the ring, with no fewer than three gold medals and a bronze for good measure.

Could all this point to a very bright ring future for GBR boxers in the coming years? Let’s hope so.

GB won its first ever gold medal in these Games through Ivan Hope Price with a first round stoppage of Thailand’s Sarawut Sukthet in the final of their under-52kg encounter.

Not to be outdone, Slovakian-born Karol Itauma won GB’s second gold medal with a 4-1 points success over Russia’s Ruslan Kolesnikov and a bronze medal went to Hassan Azim at under-64kg. Although outpointed in his semi-final by the eventual Olympic champion from Russia Ilya Popov, Azim regrouped to stop Morocco’s Mohammed Boulaoja in the third place bout.

For the first time at these Games, GB fielded a female boxer in the form of Londoner Caroline Dubois in the 60kg division.

Older brother Daniel is already a multi-titled professional champion and tipped by many pundits as a future world heavyweight champion.

And Caroline won her three bouts in Buenos Aires with identical 5-0 scores, including her final triumph over Thailand’s Porntip Buapa to become the first British female boxer to both enter and then win a gold medal at the event.

She remains undefeated with a 40-0 record and, besides her Youth Olympic success, has also won three European Junior Championships, a World Youth Championship, a European Youth Championship and two English National Youth Championships.

Clearly a fantastic prospect for further international honours, Caroline in her first bout as a senior in the lightweight division outpointed Ala Staradub of Belarus in her opening bout at the Olympic Qualifying tournament at the Copper Box Arena last month.

The event was then curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic before she could meet Finland’s Mira Potkonen in her next qualifying contest, but it should be noted that Potkonen derailed reigning Olympic lightweight champion Katie Taylor in Rio in 2016, when the Irishwoman was hoping to defend her the crown she had won at the London 2012 Games.

We await further details of how and when this qualifying tournament will re-commence, given that the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until the summer of 2021.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Latest East London Sports News

West Ham defender Fredericks hopes to entertain in ePremier League Invitational

12:00 Jacob Ranson
West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ryan Fredericks is looking forward to entertaining West Ham United supporters as he gears up for his ePremier League Invitational first-round match against Burnley on Tuesday afternoon.

Boxing: Youth Olympics cheer for GB

11:30 Chris Kempson
Repton's Caroline Dubois tops the podium at the European Youth Championships (pic England Boxing)

Great Britain’s boxing medal record has been very good at the three summer Youth Olympics held so far, with three golds and three bronze leaving them behind Cuba and Russia.

O’s McAnuff admits fears over return to action due to coronavirus

10:00 Jacob Ranson
Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient player/coach Jobi McAnuff has summed up the fears of a growing number of EFL players about a potential return to action in June.

Coronavirus: FIFA confirm $1billion investment in women’s football

07:57
England's Fran Kirby (left) and Toni Duggan (centre) exchanges words with referee Lucila Venegas at the 2019 World Cup in France

FIFA has confirmed that investment worth 1billion US dollars (£804million) in women’s football will go ahead despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leyton Orient chief says ending League Two season would be a ‘knee jerk reaction’

Yesterday, 12:39
EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient chief executive Danny Macklin thinks cancelling the remainder of the League Two season would be a “knee-jerk reaction”.

Coronavirus: Government consulting with football chiefs over restart

Yesterday, 12:30
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus.

The Government is working with competition organisers such as the Premier League on their plans to restart action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

Yesterday, 11:30
Essex spinner Simon Harmer raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in an innings (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many aspects of life and one of the most fundamental parts of cricket has now come under the microscope – the shining of the ball.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 20

Yesterday, 08:22
Romania's Simona Halep in action at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships

With sport shut down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year’s event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods’ comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

Leyton Orient chief says ending League Two season would be a ‘knee jerk reaction’

EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s McAnuff admits fears over return to action due to coronavirus

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Coronavirus: FIFA confirm $1billion investment in women’s football

England's Fran Kirby (left) and Toni Duggan (centre) exchanges words with referee Lucila Venegas at the 2019 World Cup in France

O’s loan in former Barking youngster Reynolds from Newport

Lamar Reynolds (right) in action for local non-league club Barking during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Poplar snooker star becomes youngest Upton Park champion

Young snooker star Adam Stacey practices four times a week.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Body found near Tower Bridge thought to be missing Romford man

Arwinder Singh went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Leyton Orient chief says ending League Two season would be a ‘knee jerk reaction’

EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Vandals daub east London grave of gangster Reggie Kray’s wife Frances

Nieice Fran Shea cleaning Frances' grave

Coronavirus: Royal London Hospital doctor raises £10k for Covid-19 emergency appeal

Dr Joshua Michaels is part of The Royal London Hospital team fighting the coronavirus. Picture: J Michaels

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham defender Fredericks hopes to entertain in ePremier League Invitational

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA)

Boxing: Youth Olympics cheer for GB

Repton's Caroline Dubois tops the podium at the European Youth Championships (pic England Boxing)

O’s McAnuff admits fears over return to action due to coronavirus

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Coronavirus: FIFA confirm $1billion investment in women’s football

England's Fran Kirby (left) and Toni Duggan (centre) exchanges words with referee Lucila Venegas at the 2019 World Cup in France

There With You: Doctor quits Queen Mary’s medical school to help east London NHS fight coronavirus

Dt Talhah Atcha taking a break at Queen Mary University's Mile End campus next to the Grand Union canal...
Drive 24