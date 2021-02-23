Leyton Orient slip down the table after late defeat to Bradford City

Published: 8:58 PM February 23, 2021

Adam Thompson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Port Vale, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 20th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

An 80th minute goal from Callum Cooke left Leyton Orient with nothing to show for their efforts on the trip back from Bradford City.

The 1-0 defeat sees Ross Embleton's men slip down to 12th in League Two as their six game winless run continues.

The visitors started brightly as they tried to get striker Danny Johnson through on goal on a few occasions early on but the first real chance came in the ninth minute of play as Dan Kemp floated in a cross but Connor Wood chested it back to goalkeeper Sam Hornby – dangerously close to the goal.

In the 16th minute of play Bantams striker Danny Rowe tried his luck from distance, but it deflected safely into Lawrence Vigouroux's hands.

It was end-to-end as Conor Wilkinson was denied at one end before Gareth Evans shot was saved by the O’s shot-stopper.

Captain Jobi McAnuff drove forward and picked out Kemp, who peeled off the left wing where the former West Ham youngster unleashed a shot which bent just wide of the post.

Orient ramped up the pressure with a few corners and free-kicks but couldn’t manage to create anything too much other than hitting the wall or seeing their efforts cleared.

Nick Freeman of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Port Vale, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 20th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Early in the second-half a long ball found Rowe with all the space imaginable to convert, but his effort was into the hands of Vigouroux.

The O’s responded as defender Tunji Akinola with a ball over the top looking for Johnson, but it was just a bit too much on it for the striker.

New signings Nick Freeman and Dan Kemp continued to pressure the Bradford defence as they desperately searched for the opener.

Bradford substitute Ollie Crankshaw shimmies himself into the box, before unleashing a low goal bound effort, but Vigouroux made a great stop in the 66th minute.

A bantams free-kick came in from the left and Andy Cook headed wide as they mounted pressure on the O’s.

Tunji Akinola of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Port Vale, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 20th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

It was bad news for Orient in the 80th minute as Adam Thompson tussled with Crankshaw – the latter going down and awarding the hosts a penalty.

Callum Cooke fired into the roof of the net to give Bradford a 1-0 lead with less than 10 minutes left to play.

Moments later Orient had a penalty shout of their own as substitute Tristan Abrahams was cleaned out as he scuffed a volley.

The referee waved it away as the physio rushed onto the pitch to give the loanee striker some treatment.

Bradford City: Hornby, A.O’Connor, P.O’Connor, Wood, Sutton, Watt, Vernam, Cooke, Evans (Crankshaw 63), Rowe (Cook 63)

Unused subs: O’Donnell, Donaldson, Stevens, Cousin-Dawson, Scales.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Akinola, Thompson, Happe, Brophy, Cisse (Dayton 88), McAnuff, Freeman, Wilkinson, Kemp (Abrahams 75), Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Turley, Coulson, Widdowson, Young.