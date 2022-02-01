Leyton Orient end goal drought in draw with Bradford

Darren Pratley ended Leyton Orient's long wait for a goal as he scored at Bradford - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient had to settle for a point after letting a lead slip late on in Yorkshire.

Darren Pratley ended their long wait for a goal, but the hosts hit back to grab a share of the spoils seven minutes from time.

Kenny Jackett made three changes to his side from the 2-0 loss at Mansfield Town at the weekend, as Pratley, Hector Kyprianou and Aaron Drinan came in for Jordan Brown, Ruel Sotiriou and Paul Smyth.

And Drinan was close to getting through on goal in the third minute, after the visitors defended a free-kick well and cleared downfield.

Kyprianou snuffed out Bradford's first attack of note on nine minutes, before Ethan Coleman needed treatment from the physio.

Otis Khan's ball into the box was punched clear by Alex Bass, with Dan Happe denying the Bantams on the counter.

Alex Mitchell then released Harry Smith on 24 minutes, with Bradford captain Paudie O'Connor booked for hauling him to the ground.

Khan's free-kick was half cleared to Drinan and he looked to pick out Omar Beckles, who was adjudged to have fouled Bass.

Lawrence Vigouroux raced off his line to collect bravely at the feet of Matty Daly on the half-hour mark, before Smith had his name taken.

The home side enjoyed a spell in the ascendancy and Jamie Walker volleyed wide, before Elliot Watt was similarly off-target with a spectacular attempt.

Khan did brilliantly to beat his man on 37 minutes and whip in a cross for Happe to head back across goal, but Orient could not profit.

And when Smith headed Khan's ball into the path of Drinan soon after, he went down in a challenge with Bass but O's penalty appeals were ignored by referee Darren Handley.

Bass then made a save low to his right to keep out Beckles from Khan's free-kick just before the break as it remained goalless.

Kyprianou was alert again to intercept on the edge of the box as Bradford sensed an opening two minutes after the restart.

And the hosts wasted a great chance on 55 minutes when a corner found Andy Cook but he steered his header just past the post.

Theo Archibald did well to bear down on the home goal and clip the ball back to Drinan, who looked to play in a teammate and saw a corner conceded.

Pratley headed a cross just wide, as an offside flag went up, then won a free-kick which Archibald delivered towards Drinan but saw it cleared.

Bass beat Drinan to a Kyprianou through ball midway through the half before a flowing move ended with Khan being fouled on the byline.

And O's broke the deadlock with their first goal in just over nine hours of play as a dangerous delivery wasn't dealt with and the ball broke to Pratley who fired it home from just inside the box.

Cook headed wide from a Bradford corner on 79 minutes, with Archibald booked for shooting after the whistle moments later.

Beckles cleared a cross from the left as Bradford applied late pressure and they drew level on 83 minutes when the ball bounced to Watt on the edge of the box and he fired a shot into the ground and beyond Vigouroux.

Elliott fired over the crossbar two minutes from time as it ended all square.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Happe, Smith, Archibald, Khan, Mitchell, Drinan, Pratley, Beckles, Kyprianou, Coleman (Brown 90).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Moss, Sotiriou, Young, Nkrumah, Ray.