Shadrach Ogie back in contention for O's trip to Bristol Rovers

Published: 4:30 PM September 16, 2021

Shadrach Ogie of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie will be back in contention for selection after having to self-isolate due to a positive Covid test.

The 20-year-old was forced to miss out of the O’s 4-0 victory over Oldham Athletic on Saturday and their 1-0 win over Southampton under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday evening.

Orient now have almost everyone fit at their disposal other than defender Adam Thompson and forward Paul Smyth ahead of this weekend’s trip away to face Bristol Rovers.

Manager Kenny Jackett said: “Ogie will be back, which is good news, other than that there is no injury problems or selection headaches at the moment which is good.

“It’s a really big game for us as they all are, we want to try do well in the league, and this is our most important game of the week.

"We have to concentrate on ourselves and keep improving. Bristol Rovers are obviously one of the bigger clubs in the division, very well supported, and coming out of League One will have ambitions, rightly so, of going right back up.

“After those things are considered, we have to concentrate on ourselves, and making sure our cohesion is good.”

The boss has stated being defensively solid will be the main priority for his side heading into the clash against Joey Barton’s side.

“To start with we want to be defensively solid, competitive, that’s the basis that you can go off but you need more than that to cause sides problems.

“We want to play well, both home and away, and we’ll be very appreciative of those supporters that make the trip down the M4 on Saturday to help us to try achieve a result.”