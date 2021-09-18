Orient aiming to climb the table with first away win of the season

Opinion

Published: 10:44 AM September 18, 2021

Kenny Jackett’s O’s travel to Bristol Rovers this weekend in the aim of finding their first away win of the season at the Memorial Stadium.

Orient have been solid on the road with three draws from three games against decent opposition in Salford, Carlisle and Newport but will be wanting that first away victory on Saturday.

Bristol Rovers themselves have had a poor start to League Two so far under Joey Barton sitting 22nd in the league table despite being one of the bookies favourites for promotion.

The newly relegated side have brought in 18 new signings with the likes of Glenn Whelan, Leon Clarke and Brett Pitman. Undoubtably some real quality within the Rovers squad but they just haven’t seemed to gel yet, meaning this could be the perfect time for Orient to play them.

The stats do not look great for Rovers either with the second lowest XG (expected goals) in the league indicating to Barton’s men not being able to put their chances away.

Rovers have scored five league goals this season.

Meanwhile the O’s are joint second top scorers in the division with 13 goals so far this campaign.

Defensively Rovers have the join fourth worst goals against stat conceding ten goals, double the amount they have scored.

Joey Barton’s side have also failed to register victory this season once conceding the first goal, meaning the first goal in this match could be very decisive in how the game pans out.

The head-to-head however does look more even with Orient registering victory on five occasions from eleven in the league since the start of the millennium.

The O’s last win coming in 2010, a 3-0 victory with goals from Dean Cox and a brace from Alex Revell.

The last league meeting at the Memorial was in 2015 the O’s falling to a 2-1 defeat that day.

Team news wise Kenny Jackett will have promising defender Shadrach Ogieback in contention after his isolation with covid has ended.

The trip will come too soon for long absentees Paul Smyth and Adam Thompson. Rovers will be without experienced striker Leon Clarke and Sam Nicholson.

This fixture on paper a good chance for Orient to register their first away win however Kenny Jackett will know the O’s will have to be at their best against a Rovers side that could gel soon.