Leyton Orient seal first away win of the season at Bristol Rovers

Published: 4:52 PM September 18, 2021

Leyton Orient sealed their first away victory of the season as they cruised to a 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers.

Goals from Harry Smith, Theo Archibald, and Aaron Drinan sealed the three points for Kenny Jackett’s side - despite a late penalty from Bristol.

It was a cagey start to the contest with the first real chance coming in the 17th minute when Theo Archibald pulled the trigger, but it was deflected behind for a corner.

The O’s took the lead a minute later as Tom James curled the resulting corner towards the front post, where Harry Smith headed the ball into the ground and into the net.

Theo Archibald found the back of the net with a stunning half-volley, from the edge of the area in the 34th minute to make it 2-0.

Orient made it 3-0 in the 40th minute as right-back James whipped the ball into the box, Aaron Drinan met it with his head and despite Belshaw getting a hand to it, it went in.



Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux done exceptionally well to leave his penalty area and time his tackle on Harvey Saunders, who was in on goal.

Bristol were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute which Pitman converted.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James, Mitchell, Beckles, Happe (Ogie 74) Wood, Clay, Pratley, Archibald, Smith, Drinan.

Unused substitutes: Byrne, Omotoye, Sweeney, Kemp, Kyprianou.

