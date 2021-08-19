Jackett focused on O's, but knows Carlisle United will be a strong side

Published: 5:00 PM August 19, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett knows Carlisle United will pose another stern test but is fully focus on his own side rather than their opponents.

The O’s make the long trip to Brunton Park on Saturday as they look to build on their positive start to the new League Two season under the new manager.

The Cumbrians have started fairly brightly with 0-0 draws with Colchester United and Port Vale as well as a 2-1 win over Swindon Town as they attempt to build on last season where they led the league for a long stretch before being hit by postponements and a Covid outbreak.

“They are a good team, they’re well coached like a lot of the clubs, they’ve got good attitude and good quality. Things maybe conspired against them with games being off and the Covid situation, that’s the way it looks from the outside. They were a little bit unlucky,” Jackett said.

“They had a long spell of being in control and doing well in terms of the league, they’ll want to replicate that, and are capable of it.

“For us we won’t underestimate anybody, we won’t be doing that with Carlisle, and we’ll give them the respect they deserve.

“My focus is mainly on my own team rather than the opposition.”

Orient took a good travelling support to Salford City on the opening day and the boss is hoping for a similar group to follow them away once again.

“All games are important, you want a good home record, and have a good rapport with your home supporters. That’s a big one, but similarly when you go on the road you can’t be a soft touch either.

“We do really appreciate the supporters that make the effort and help us achieve. Salford I thought was excellent in terms of the away support.

“With crowds coming back that home support everywhere is a little bit more vocal because they’ve missed it, so whenever we do travel away, I really do appreciate the people that make the effort to come support us.

“It’s up to us to put on a performance that encourages them as well. We have to be both on and off the ball at our very best against a what is now a tough little run of games.

“Carlisle, Harrogate and Bradford are good games and ones that we should look forward to.”

They’ve started the season brightly but Jackett is still assessing his squad and is keeping all options open.

“Four points out of six, performances are as big at the start of the year, as you want to be looking at your team and the cohesion as well as the standard of your players as individuals.

“As well as all of those things, you have to learn and learn quickly as a manager to get the best out of your squad, and also with one or two weeks to go of the transfer window maximise any potential you have to increase or improve the playing squad.”

The O’s have brought in Tyrese Omotoye on loan from Norwich City while sending goalkeeper Sam Sargeant out on loan to Barnet this week.

Attacker Paul Smyth is expected to miss out once again but Jackett has everyone else available to select.

“Paul won’t be travelling to Carlisle, it doesn’t look that way, and Harry Smith is fine. Tyrese has been added so that’s what it is likely to be in terms of the squad.”