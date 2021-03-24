It doesn't get much better than late winner says O's manager McAnuff

Published: 8:07 AM March 24, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff says it doesn’t get much better than a late winner away at a tough place like Carlisle United.

Forward Conor Wilkinson lobbed goalkeeper Paul Farman in the 88th minute to seal a 1-0 win over Carlisle United at Brunton Park to move them up to 11th in League Two.

That makes it three wins, two draws and one defeat since McAnuff took charge of the O’s following a seven game winless run.

“It don’t get much better than that, a last minute winner away from home, particular with the journey we’ve had to make a couple of times now,” McAnuff said.

“To come out on top in a real tough game, the conditions were difficult, the wind was very tough to deal with for both teams which I feel impacted on the quality of the game.

“The biggest message from us and has been throughout is that if we’ve not good enough to win it, and at times It felt like it tonight, then make sure we’re not losing games.

“We defended the situation especially in the first-half really well. The back four and Lawrence even the boys in front made some fantastic challenges to make sure that we kept that clean sheet.

“I want us to be hard to beat, I want us to be a team that whenever we’re out there, and whoever we’re out against we’re not getting rolled over.

Lawrence Vigouroux of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We obviously found some quality today (Tuesday) from Loz (Lawrence Vigouroux), his distribution at times this season has been absolutely incredible, and then Conor has picked himself up after a period of not scoring and again a fantastic finish from him.

“Really delighted and it’s a big boost.”