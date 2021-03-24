It doesn't get much better than late winner says O's manager McAnuff
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff says it doesn’t get much better than a late winner away at a tough place like Carlisle United.
Forward Conor Wilkinson lobbed goalkeeper Paul Farman in the 88th minute to seal a 1-0 win over Carlisle United at Brunton Park to move them up to 11th in League Two.
That makes it three wins, two draws and one defeat since McAnuff took charge of the O’s following a seven game winless run.
“It don’t get much better than that, a last minute winner away from home, particular with the journey we’ve had to make a couple of times now,” McAnuff said.
“To come out on top in a real tough game, the conditions were difficult, the wind was very tough to deal with for both teams which I feel impacted on the quality of the game.
You may also want to watch:
“The biggest message from us and has been throughout is that if we’ve not good enough to win it, and at times It felt like it tonight, then make sure we’re not losing games.
“We defended the situation especially in the first-half really well. The back four and Lawrence even the boys in front made some fantastic challenges to make sure that we kept that clean sheet.
Most Read
- 1 'Torrent of hate' stalker tweeted sex pictures of victim on social media
- 2 Tower Hamlets Town Hall proposes curbs on cars on Brick Lane
- 3 Works starts on possible scrapyard disco by the River Lea
- 4 New climbing wall on Regent's Canal is a step up for the adventurous
- 5 Conor Wilkinson helps secure second consecutive O's win at Carlisle United
- 6 Jailed: East End county lines dealers who peddled heroin and crack cocaine
- 7 Appeal for dashcam footage following stabbing in Stepney churchyard
- 8 Budget introduced a stealth tax on households
- 9 East End ready for Bangladesh 50th anniversary with a Brick Lane makeover
- 10 Millions spent on helping hospital staff cope with pandemic's mental impact
“I want us to be hard to beat, I want us to be a team that whenever we’re out there, and whoever we’re out against we’re not getting rolled over.
“We obviously found some quality today (Tuesday) from Loz (Lawrence Vigouroux), his distribution at times this season has been absolutely incredible, and then Conor has picked himself up after a period of not scoring and again a fantastic finish from him.
“Really delighted and it’s a big boost.”