Kenny Jackett pleased with O's character in Carlisle United draw
Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett was pleased with the ‘character’ shown by his side to fightback and nab a 1-1 draw away to Carlisle United.
Tristan Abrahams opened the scoring from the spot in the seventh minute of play against his former club before O’s substitute Harry Smith cancelled his effort out to bag a point from the trip to Brunton Park.
The O’s remain unbeaten in League Two after the opening three fixtures with one win and two draws.
“I thought Carlisle had the better of the first-half and deserved their lead, we were struggling to get our passing movements, and we were struggling to really get up the pitch,” Jackett said.
“We had one really good ball from Theo Archibald that Ruel Sotiriou was close to, but other than that, we didn’t create a lot or look much of a threat.
“Particularly from their long throws and corners, the pressure they were putting on, we felt it was going to come so by half-time I had no complaints with the score line although it was a little bit of a dubious penalty.
“Second-half, we just changed one or two things, and while they had some breaks we stopped the flow and I was really pleased with the players character and performance level.
“We do think we can get on the ball and create more, but with me making the three substitutes, and then Aaron Drinan just struggling really and effectively playing the last 10 minutes with 10 men.
“We were pleased with the point.”
The boss was full of praise for forward Harry Smith who notched his first goal for the club since joining in the summer.
“It was a really good finish, pleased with his work, and Aaron’s ball to him for the goal it was a good touch and a good finish over the keeper. Pleased with that quality that in the end made the difference.
“We’re just going into the final 20 minutes there, but I'd made the three subs, and had one on struggling so we were effectively down to 10 men so it was about then holding onto a point.
“I’m not disappointed with it, but we always want to try to improve, and if we can look at the home games next week of which we have two. If we can do well in those games it will look a very good point.”