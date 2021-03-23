Conor Wilkinson helps secure second consecutive O's win at Carlisle United

Published: 8:23 PM March 23, 2021

An 88th minute strike from Conor Wilkinson sealed a second consecutive victory for Leyton Orient as they secured a 1-0 win over Carlisle United.

The win moved the O's up to 11th in League Two and seven points off the play-off places at Brunton Park.

Manager Jobi McAnuff named an unchanged team from the side that sealed a 1-0 victory over Newport County on the weekend for the trip to Carlisle United for the fourth time of asking due to postponements in the past from frozen pitches and Covid-19 outbreaks.

It was an early free-kick for The Cumbrians following a Craig Clay challenge where midfielder Callum Guy stepped up and whipped his effort just wide of the post in the fourth minute of play.

Forward Conor Wilkinson nodded the ball down for striker Danny Johnson who allowed the ball to bounce and smashing it with his left boot from 25-yards out but goalkeeper Paul Farman was equal to it shortly after in the ninth minute.

The hosts defender Rhys Bennett climbed the highest to meet a Carlisle corner from Guy, but his header went wide in the 20th minute as they ramped the pressure up with a fourth corner of the match.

Orient began to start pressing and putting crosses into the box but failed to create any real chance neither did Carlisle until the 38th minute when midfielder Guy lashed a shot over the crossbar.

Early in the second-half Jon Mellish put the ball into the box from the left flank and he found forward Offrande Zanzala who turned and fired but his effort was deflected wide for a corner by Orient centre-back Dan Happe.

In the 62nd minute Lewis Alessandra cut inside and looked to find the top corner with a curling strike, but it went wide before back down the other end Orient forward Wilkinson controlled the ball well with his quick feet and swung a shot just over the crossbar.

The visitors Jamie Turley nodded Dan Kemp's free-kick across the face of goal and Paul Farman collected the ball with 10 minutes left in the contest as it remained 0-0.

Danny Johnson then run onto a ball in behind and looked to loft the ball over Farman but the shot-stopper watched the ball go over the target.

Lawrence Vigouroux of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Scunthorpe United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 13th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Orient broke the deadlock in the 88th minute as goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux pumped a long ball forward that found Wilkinson who then lobbed Farman from the edge of the box for his 12th goal of the season.

Carlisle United: Farman, Armer, Hayden, Bennett, Anderton, Guy, Furman, Mellish, Alessandra, Zanzala, Toure.

Unused subs: Norman, Tanner, Riley, Patrick, Charters, Scott, Walker.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Akinola, Turley, Happe, Widdowson, Cisse, Clay, McAnuff (Dennis 73), Kemp, Wilkinson, Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Ling, Coulson, Sweeney, Dayton, Abrahams.