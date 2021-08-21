Harry Smith helps Leyton Orient nab draw away to Carlisle United

Published: 7:03 PM August 21, 2021

Harry Smith helped Leyton Orient nab a 1-1 draw away to Carlisle United to remain unbeaten in League Two this season.

Former O’s forward Tristan Abrahams gave the Cumbrians an early lead from the penalty spot but his effort was cancelled out by substitute Harry Smith at Brunton Park.

Manager Kenny Jackett handed young left-back Jayden Sweeney his first EFL start as he made one change with the 19-year-old replacing Connor Wood who dropped to the bench.

Carlisle got off to a strong start as they were awarded a penalty in the seventh minute of play as the ball hit O’s defender Omar Beckles arm.

Former O’s forward Tristan Abrahams fired home from the spot against his former club to give the Cumbrians a 1-0 lead.

You may also want to watch:

In the 14th minute Orient winger Theo Archibald whipped in a low delivery but it was too far out of reach for fellow attacker Ruel Sotiriou leaving goalkeeper Magnus Norman gathered the ball.

It became a cagey affair with the next real chance came in the 37th minute as goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux dove down to his left to deny a header from Ben Dickenson.

Orient captain Darren Pratley dinked the ball onto substitute Harry Smith's head, but he nodded wide, just minutes into the second-half.

In the 73rd minute Aaron Drinan found strike partner Smith, who waited for the goalkeeper to close him down, before lifting it over and into the back of the net to level the score at 1-1.

Orient loanee Archibald then struck a shot from distance, but Norman punched the ball away, as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James (Clay 74), Beckles, Happe, Sweeney (Ogie 46), Pratley, Kyprianou, Kemp, Archibald, Sotiriou (Smith 46), Drinan.

Unused subs: Byrne, Wood, Nkrumah, Omotoye.