Cash Converters named as Tommy Johnston stand sponsor

Published: 2:06 PM September 10, 2021

Leyton Orient is pleased to announce that Cash Converters have signed a two-year deal to take exclusive naming rights of the Tommy Johnston Stand.

The South Stand was originally renamed after legendary O’s forward Tommy Johnston in 2007 and Cash Converters, with local links and O’s fans in their leadership team, have always been adamant that the O’s Hall of Fame member would continue to be commemorated in the stand’s name.

The iconic stand, home to some of Orient’s most passionate fans and with a capacity of 1336, will now be known as the Cash Converters Tommy Johnston Stand.

Cash Converters, with local branches in Leyton, Walthamstow, Stratford and into Essex, offer buying, selling and loan services against most items of value, with knowledgeable and friendly staff in their branches all across the UK.

Pa Lette, Commercial Sales Executive at Leyton Orient, said: “We are thrilled that Cash Converters have chosen to sponsor the Tommy Johnston Stand.

As soon as we spoke to Gary, we knew that he understands the values of the Club and that it is close to his heart. We very much look forward to welcoming Gary and the Cash Converters team as one of the partners of Leyton Orient Football Club.”

Gary Lewy from Cash Converters grew up in Leytonstone and was taken to Orient games by his dad, watching recent Hall of Fame inductees Laurie Cunningham and Peter Kitchen as well as following the 77/78 FA Cup run.

“More recently he has carried on the family visits to Orient with his 3 sons, experiencing Cup runs and play-off finals. He said: “It is an honour to sponsor the Tommy Johnston Stand and join the Leyton Orient family.”