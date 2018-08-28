Search

Sport stars and celebrities assemble for the NBA London game at the O2

PUBLISHED: 22:04 17 January 2019

Comedian Michael McIntyre at the NBA London match (Pic: David M.Benett)

A-list celebrities gathered at the O2 tonight for the NBA London Game 2019 presented by Norwegian as Washington Wizards faced the New York Knicks in the ninth annual regular-season fixture to be played in the capital.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin at the NBA London match (Pic: David M.Benett)Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin at the NBA London match (Pic: David M.Benett)

Comedians Michael McIntyre and Joel Dommett, magician Dynamo and model Lara Stone were amongst the British stars watching on.

British sport stars were well represented among the near-20,000 capacity crowd with Premier League footballers putting aside their club allegiances for the night as Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lucas Torreira and Hector Bellerin rubbed shoulders with Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andreas Christensen.

The rest of the Premier League was also well represented by Patrick Van Aanholt and Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace; Lukasz Fabianski of West Ham; Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray of Leicester City and Fulham’s Calum Chambers, with Liverpool’s Joe Gomez having travelled down from Merseyside.

Artists Tinie Tempah, Emeli Sande and group Rak Su were all also in the crowd

