Central Foundation students meet Olympic volleyball champion Giba

Pupils were part of a 60-strong group that took part in event earlier this month

Students from Central Foundation Girls' School in Bow had the chance to meet Brazil's Olympic volleyball gold medallist Giba last week.

The students are members of the volleyball programme run by sports charity Greenhouse Sports, who deliver high-quality inspirational sports coaching and mentoring to nearly 8,000 young people per year.

Giba coached a volleyball session and then fronted a Q&A with over 60 young people made up of members from Greenhouse Sports' volleyball programmes.

The visit was organised by volleyball club IBB Polonia, who also also arranged for the youngsters to receive tickets to a home game on April 14 where two from Central Foundation pupils presented Giba with a photo collage from his previous visit.

“Giba made me realise that even though I am a short player, it doesn't mean I can't play volleyball, it just means I need to find other ways to fly,” said Fahmida Rahim, a student at Central Foundation.

“He explained his story and how he had many obstacles, but through sheer resilience and dedication, he became the best volleyball player in the world.”