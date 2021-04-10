Leyton Orient boss McAnuff full of praise for Cheltenham Town after loss

Published: 5:58 PM April 10, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff was full of praise for leaders Cheltenham Town and believes they deserve to be where they are in League Two.

A 31st minute penalty from Conor Thomas sealed the three points for the Robins over the O’s at the Jonny Rocks Stadium which moved the hosts to the top of the table.

Orient on the other hand slipped down to 12th in League Two with six games left to play this campaign.

“There is a reason they are where they are this season and there is a reason they finished where they did last year, obviously they didn’t quite make it over the line, but they’re a really good team at this level,” McAnuff said.

“They’re incredibly hard to break down, very determined, resolute, diligent and they all go out and do their jobs.

“From our point of view, we just weren’t quite good enough to get a result.”

The 39-year-old was disappointed in the build-up play from his side that led to Cheltenham being awarded a penalty which ultimately earnt them the victory.

“Of course, we’ve been working hard all week to make sure we’re alright particularly on set-pieces, as they’re a real big threat with and that long throw is a big weapon for them.

“Generally I thought we defended those really well and the boys stuck to the task, any balls into the box we repelled them and looked fairly comfortable, so it was real disappointing to concede a basic goal.

“We didn’t get it right in terms of our set-up and then the boy goes down for the penalty which was a penalty.

“To come away from a difficult place to come with that being the deciding goal is definitely disappointing.”

McAnuff was however pleased with how his side responded in the second-half and moved the ball around well.

“I was really happy with the response in the second-half, they do drop in at times, and they make it hard. There is no space to play through them so it’s about finding little ways, whether that is round them, or little passes through.

“They’re very good at blocking passes and closing any gaps so for us chances were very far and few between as is with most teams that come here.”