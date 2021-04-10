Leyton Orient slip down to 12th with defeat to leaders Cheltenham Town

Published: 4:55 PM April 10, 2021

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient slip down to 12th in the League Two table as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to leaders Cheltenham Town.

A 31st minute penalty from Conor Thomas was the difference between the two sides at the Jonny Rocks Stadium.

The O’s manager Jobi McAnuff made two changes to the side that was held to a 0-0 draw with Walsall on Bank Holiday with Dan Happe and Hector Kyprianou coming in to replace Tunji Akinola and the injured Ouss Cisse while Nick Freeman returned to the bench.

Orient got their first taste of Robins Ben Tozer’s long throw but Kyprianou headed the ball up into the air and Lawrence Vigouroux pushed it over the crossbar in the fifth minute.

Tyreik Wright of Walsall and Joe Widdowson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

In the ninth minute Andy Williams was found open in the box in behind Jamie Turley but he scuffed his effort wide despite being through on goal just after he lashed an effort wide moments earlier.

The Robins were awarded a penalty in the 30th minute of play as a long ball was pumped forward where goalkeeper Vigouroux raced out and collided with Williams.

Up stepped Conor Thomas who dispatched his effort into the bottom right corner from the spot.

Early in the second-half Orient defender Jamie Turley made a vital block to deny the hosts Callum Wright from doubling their lead.

In the 55th minute Conor Wilkinson forced goalkeeper Josh Griffiths into a huge save as he headed a Dan Kemp free-kick goal bound but his effort was denied.

Shortly after Cheltenham midfielder Liam Sercombe fired a shot from the edge of the box but Vigouroux dove to his right and flicked it away.

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Cheltenham looked to punish Orient on the counter, but Sam Ling and Kyprianou did enough to defend their box before the ball ends up in Vigouroux's gloves in the 69th minute.

The O's applied pressure late on and kept possession well but failed to create any real clear cut chances.

Cheltenham Town: Griffiths, Long, Tozer, Raglan, Blair, Wright (Azaz 80), Thomas, Sercombe, Hussey, Williams (Smith 67), May (Lloyd 89).

Unused subs: Flinders, Freestone, Chapman, Vassilev.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Turley, Happe, Widdowson (Abrahams 56), Kyprianou, Clay (Freeman 79), Kemp, Wilkinson, Brophy, Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Coulson, Akinola, McAnuff, Dennis.