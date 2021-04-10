Leyton Orient boss McAnuff knows Cheltenham will be hard to break down

Published: 8:47 AM April 10, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff knows opponents Cheltenham Town will be difficult to break down this afternoon.

The O’s head to the Jonny Rocks Stadium to take on the Robins who currently sit second in League Two as they approach the run in.

The Brisbane Road outfit however have only lost once in their last nine fixtures and will be full of confidence.

“Notoriously difficult to score against and hard to break down. They seem to have a real joy for defending, particularly the three or five at the back, McAnuff said.

“When they do get into their shape they can be difficult to break down but from our point of view there is things that we will look at and things that we’ve seen which we will try to exploit.

You may also want to watch:

“We need to make sure we’re bang at it from a defensive point of view as well. Nice and solid.”

Dan Kemp of Leyton Orient and Sam Perry of Walsall during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“When we are playing at the tempo we want to, then we’ll create chances and get opportunities, whether that is team play or even we have individuals that can create moments of magic.

“That is certainly something we will be calling upon.”

Orient might be boosted by the return of both defender Dan Happe and loanee Nick Freeman.

“We’re hopeful Dan will be back, he’s been back in training, but we have to be very cautious and very careful of his situation as it’s a bit of an ongoing one.

“Nick Freeman has also been back in with the group which is fantastic.”

The boss is also pleased with his sides form despite being disappointed with a 0-0 draw with Walsall last time out.

“If we want to be one of the better team in the league and be around those play-offs places we have to limit the times you lose.

“It’s really important to keep that perspective of one defeat in nine, as that is fantastic, and I spoke after the game about being a little bit disappointed with the manner of the performance.

“In terms of not going on to grab the game as there was an opportunity there for us to get three points but on a whole it’s another game unbeaten and it keeps our run going.

“We want to be hard to beat, making sure that even when we’re not at our best, which clearly we weren’t that we’re still picking points up.

“It was another point towards where we need to get to.”