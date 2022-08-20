Leyton Orient conquer Colchester to return to top of table

Theo Archibald celebrates scoring the second goal for Leyton Orient at Colchester United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient returned to the top of the League Two table with an impressive win over Colchester.

And Richie Wellens' side extended their unbeaten start to the season to five matches, thanks to another impressive display on their travels.

Dan Happe returned in place of Shad Ogie, after the 1-1 draw at Swindon in midweek, in the only change to the starting line-up for O's.

But Zech Obiero came onto the bench as well, after Harry Smith picked up an injury during the warm-up.

And Lawrence Vigouroux had to make a good save on six minutes to deny Cameron Coxe as the home side made the brighter start.

The visitors took the lead on 16 minutes when Theo Archibald played in Paul Smyth and his excellent cross was turned into his own net by U's defender Luke Chambers.

And George Moncur tested the home keeper on a couple of occasions as O's looked to increase the tempo, but Colchester looked dangerous on the counter-attack.

Charlie Kelman went close to a second on 36 minutes, though, after swapping passes with Archibald and firing just over the bar from the edge of the box.

And Kelman had a half-chance within a minute of the restart after a superb run and cut back from Omar Beckles, but Colchester were able to clear the danger.

The home side had a great chance to level on 49 minutes as Freddie Sears was found in the box, but he could not make a telling connection and the ball rolled behind for a goal kick.

But Idris El Mizouni then won the ball to start a move that saw Moncur tee up Kelman, who was unable to get a shot away.

And El Mizouni volleyed over from range as the visitors continued to push for a second just before the hour mark.

Happe then produced a superb interception and ball over the top for Kelman, but he was unable to shake off his marker as the chance went begging.

Franck Nouble had a shot blocked for the hosts, before Archibald countered to test Sam Hornby from distance on 65 minutes.

But Vigouroux had to react well to push Alex Newby's effort behind and Nouble headed the corner over as O's came under a bit of pressure.

Tom James was booked for time wasting and made way for Adam Thompson in the first Orient change of the day on 70 minutes.

And only a great reaction stop from Hornby denied the visitors a second goal two minutes later after captain Darren Pratley made a superb connection on the edge of the box.

Pratley was replaced by Jordan Brown 14 minutes from time and O's doubled their lead seconds later through Archibald, who smashed home after Smyth beat his man on the left and sent a low cross into the box.

Smyth made way for Ruel Sotiriou in Orient's final change of the day, with Moncur seeing a goalbound effort deflected behind on 84 minutes and Brown fizzing a 30-yard drive just past the post soon after.

Rob Hunt denied the home side a reply two minutes from time with a goalline clearance, before Kelman claimed a third goal for O's as he broke into the box after good work from Sotiriou to slot home.

Nouble had an effort ruled out before Colchester grabbed a last-gasp consolation through Noah Chilvers, who headed into the top corner from Nouble's cross.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James (Thompson 70), Happe, Smyth (Sotiriou 82), Archibald, Moncur, El Mizouni, Pratley (Brown 76), Beckles, Kelman, Hunt. Unused subs: Sargeant, Ogie, Obiero, Sweeney.

Attendance: 4,340 (including 1,336 Orient fans).