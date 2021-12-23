News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

Leyton Orient’s Boxing Day clash at Colchester United postponed

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:41 PM December 23, 2021
Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient’s forthcoming Sky Bet League Two fixture at Colchester United on Boxing Day has been postponed.

Colchester United informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at the Jobserve Community Stadium due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their squad.

In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

In addition it will assist affected Clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.

A rearranged date for the fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett was disappointed for the game to be postponed, but understands the wider situation in both football, and society.

“The big picture here is there’s been a lot of games called off, and you could see it coming with how many games have been postponed.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Man convicted after £1m worth of fake cash found in Bow
  2. 2 Tom James out long-term as O's hope for players to return for Colchester trip
  3. 3 Woman subjected to 'sustained attack and rape' after leaving nightclub
  1. 4 Leyton Orient’s Boxing Day clash at Colchester United postponed
  2. 5 Teenager 'punched, kicked' by three men at DLR station
  3. 6 Whitechapel office block plans refused by councillors
  4. 7 Man dies on Isle of Dogs after injuries 'consistent with fall', police say
  5. 8 More than 1,100 laughing gas canisters seized from shops in two day operation
  6. 9 East London boroughs have three lowest Covid booster jab uptake rates in UK
  7. 10 Can you spot the Christmas twists on this c2c departure board?

“We all want to play games, we all want to carry on, and we hope it doesn’t affect too much of our season.

“We want to try to push on where we can, I think that’s important for the industry, but again there’s a bigger picture here.”

“All we can do is keep working hard to come in to line to get ourselves right internally, and keep the players prepared for when we do play.”

Leyton Orient
Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Congestion Charge zone sign in Central London

London Live News

Congestion Charge zone: What is changing and when?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Professor Green, whose real name is Stephen Manderson was slashed in his neck with a broken bottle at Cargo in 2009

London Live News

Shoreditch nightclub Cargo loses licence after failure to tackle crime 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
fire stock photo

London Live News

Home damaged after fire breaks out at Bow block of flats

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Outstanding schools in Newham and Tower Hamlets, including Kaizen Primary School, Mowlem Primary School and Mulberry School

London Live News

Revealed: House prices near best schools in Newham and Tower Hamlets

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon