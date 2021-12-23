Leyton Orient’s Boxing Day clash at Colchester United postponed
Leyton Orient’s forthcoming Sky Bet League Two fixture at Colchester United on Boxing Day has been postponed.
Colchester United informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at the Jobserve Community Stadium due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their squad.
In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.
In addition it will assist affected Clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.
A rearranged date for the fixtures will be confirmed in due course.
Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett was disappointed for the game to be postponed, but understands the wider situation in both football, and society.
“The big picture here is there’s been a lot of games called off, and you could see it coming with how many games have been postponed.”
“We all want to play games, we all want to carry on, and we hope it doesn’t affect too much of our season.
“We want to try to push on where we can, I think that’s important for the industry, but again there’s a bigger picture here.”
“All we can do is keep working hard to come in to line to get ourselves right internally, and keep the players prepared for when we do play.”