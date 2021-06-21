Connor Wood keen to keep developing at Leyton Orient under Kenny Jackett

Published: 1:35 PM June 21, 2021

New Leyton Orient signing Connor Wood is keen to continue developing his game under experienced manager Kenny Jackett and says he will always take things from his time at Leicester City.

The 24-year-old joined the O’s on a two-year-deal late last week from Bradford City as the third summer signing and a big reason upon his arrival was Jackett as well as being closer to home.

“When I got the call from him, it was a big shock to me, but his record speaks for itself. He’s a big manager in this division so I'm delighted to have been given the opportunity to work with him and hopefully there is plenty of big things to come this season.

“My ambitions here are to play as much as I can, continue developing as a player, and as a person which I feel like I will do in this environment with the manager that we’ve got and the players around me.

“We’re looking to build a really good squad here and our ambitions are to have a right old go for it this season.

“A big thing for me this year was coming back down south, closer to home, I'm a local lad to here and I used to come to games when I was younger with my mates.

“When I heard the club were interested in me, it was a no brainer for me, and the main thing was to back closer to home and back where my friends and family are all based.”

On his time at Leicester City, he added: “It was massive, it was my chance to get my foot in the door at a professional club, I hadn’t had any previous experience other than that so to be given that opportunity especially as they were newly crowned champions.

“It was to go in the under-23s set-up, but to be in that environment, and see champions there. Just being in and around that day in and day out was massive for me.

“I learnt a load of stuff from my two years there, played plenty of football, and had some unbelievable experiences.

“The group of lads that we had, we had some real good players like Hamza (Choudhury) and Harvey (Barnes), who now have huge careers and they’ve got unreal potential.

“To be able to get that experience of being at a club like that and seeing how things are at the very top and seeing how players are day in and day out was a massive learning curve and I will always take things from that.”