Craig Clay extends his stay with Leyton Orient

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:09 PM May 24, 2021   
Craig Clay of Leyton Orient and Josh Gordon of Walsall during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL

Craig Clay of Leyton Orient and Josh Gordon of Walsall during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient have announced that midfielder Craig Clay has signed a new two-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2023.

Clay signed for the O’s back in 2017 and has made 180 appearances, making him the Club’s current longest-serving player, and now approaches his fifth season with the club.

The tireless midfielder has been a regular for Orient since joining and featured 43 times last season, even captaining The O’s under Jobi McAnuff’s Interim Management.

Four years into his Leyton Orient career, the National League champion couldn’t hide his delight after signing his new deal.

“I’m buzzing. I’ve said it many times – this is a great club,” he said.

“I’ve been here for four years now, and I’ve enjoyed every minute. I love this Club. I’m delighted that they’ve offered me another two years.”

“I didn’t think about anything else. I was just delighted to snap their hand off.”

Kenny Jackett was announced as the new manager last week and Clay acknowledged the new manager’s experience in the game, and his excitement to work with him.

“He has a lot of experience,” Clay said. “He has been at some big clubs, and he has got promotions on his CV. You have to think about the calibre of players he will know to bring in. It’s exciting times!”

After a year without fans, Clay is excited to see supporters return to E10.

“It’s been a weird season without fans. Fans boost you and give you an extra lift. The sooner they’re back the better!”

Logo Icon
