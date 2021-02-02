10-men Orient grab a point away to Crawley Town

Published: 9:44 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 10:06 PM February 2, 2021

Leyton Orient played out a goalless draw with Crawley Town despite going down to 10-men in the 30th minute as Hector Kyprianou was sent off at The People's Pension Stadium.

Head coach Ross Embleton made two changes to the starting line-up that lost 2-0 away to Bolton Wanderers with new signings Adam Thompson and Nick Freeman coming in to replace Josh Coulson and Jobi McAnuff while deadline day signing Tristan Abrahams was named on the bench.

It was a disastrous start for the O's as midfielder Craig Clay brought down Jack Powell inside the box to award Crawley a penalty in the second minute of play.

Up stepped forward Tom Nichols who drilled his spot kick off the crossbar and out of the ground to keep the score at 0-0 despite a glorious opportunity to take the lead.

Conor Wilkinson had the ball in the net midway through the half, rising high to nod home a good Sam Ling cross.

Ref Johnson, though, spotted a foul on defender Jordan Tunnicliffe and chalked off the strike for the visitors.

Orient midfielder Hector Kyprianou snapped into a challenge on the half-way line that was too late and received a straight red card in the 30th minute of play.

Crawley then dominated the early possession in the second-half but it was the O's who had the best chances initially, with three last-ditch Crawley blocks keeping things scoreless.

Craig Clay’s deflected shot from the edge of the box was saved by Morris’ outstretched feet, before Dan Kemp was crowded out as he tried to smuggle home the rebound.

Moments later, it was Nick Freeman to be denied, as his low drive was parried again by Morris in the Crawley goal.

The Red Devils then ramped up the pressure with a number of good chances from corner but failed to capitalise.

Leyton Orient remained firm and played out a goalless draw for a point.

Crawley Town: Morris, Francomb, Dallison (Davies 54’), Powell, Nadesan, Nichols, Tunnicliffe (McNerney 63’), Matthews (Tilley 54’), Craig, Hessenthaler (Rodari 80’), J. Wright.

Unused subs: Galach, M.Wright, Nelson.

Leyton Orient:

Vigouroux, Ling (Widdowson 87’), Akinola, Thompson, Brophy, Kyprianou, Clay, Freeman, Wilkinson, Sotiriou (Abrahams 41’), Kemp (McAnuff 80’).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Cisse, Dayton, Turley.