'Good attitude' from young O's side to seal comfortable win at Crawley Town

Published: 10:02 AM October 6, 2021

Dan Happe of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for his team and celebrates 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient assistant manager Joe Gallen pleased to see players show ‘good attitude’ as younger side sealed a 4-0 victory over Crawley Town in the Papa John’s Trophy.

A brace from Ruel Sotiriou and goals from Dan Happe and Dan Kemp guided the young O's to back-to-back wins in the cup competition.

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient during Crawley Town vs Leyton Orient, Papa John's Trophy Football at The People's Pension Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

They next host Charlton Athletic in the Trophy in their final group stage clash next month.

“The boys played very well, played with a good attitude, and then the goals went our way,” Gallen said.

“We asked them prior to the game to play with some spirit, attitude and to get the ball down and pass it pretty quickly, don’t take too many touches and try to get it into the goalscoring areas quickly.

You may also want to watch:

“The players deserve a lot of credit for the performance.”

The assistant was full of praise for the front three of Ruel Sotiriou, Tyrese Omotoye and Dan Kemp.

“Tom Dallison and Tony Craig have played as a pair together in the league, so for our team, Ruel, Tyrese and Dan Kemp the three of them played very well tonight (Tuesday) and for them to score those goals against that calibre of opposition will do their confidence the world of good.

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team against Crawley Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It was a cross that was put in by Craig Clay wide on the right hand side, didn’t look like there was a chance on when Ruel struck it, but Ruel is a very natural finisher.

“He didn’t have a lot to aim for, he’s such a clinical finisher that he managed to find the gap, and gave us a really start to the game.

“Pleased for Dan to score and to play well.

“For the third as soon as it dropped for him at the far post, you just knew he (Ruel) was going to volley it and hit the target.

“Dan Kemp was then between the sticks for a one touch finish. It was a very pleasing performance.

“Players who have been on the bench and on the fringes of the first-team 11 got a chance to impress and play well in front of the manager and they all did.”