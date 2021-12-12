Crawley 'deserved' win insists Leyton Orient boss Jackett

Crawley Town ‘deserved their win’ insists Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett who felt his side struggled to handle their opponents front three.

Crawley were put ahead in the first half through captain George Francomb’s right-footed strike.

Orient found themselves level after an hour when Theo Archibald’s cross from the right sailed over Crawley goalkeeper, Glenn Morris.

Moments later, Kwesi Appiah’s goal put Crawley back in front and ensured the visitors went home with the three points

“Crawley deserved their win, their forward players in particular gave us a lot of problems, and for us it was hard to give our front two the supply that they’ve had,” Jackett said.

“We’re disappointed as we got ourselves back into the game with a little bit of luck with our goal, which happens, but they’ve practically gone straight back down the other end, created a good chance, and then finished it to give themselves something to hang onto.

“We put ourselves into bad positions in both situations with the goals against, but they did work our goalkeeper more than we worked theirs.”

The O’s lost right-back Tom James to a hamstring injury which meant a re-shape as Dan Happe came off the bench.

Dan Happe of Leyton Orient thanks the fans - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“He pulled his hamstring and we’ll have to see, we’ve seen him come off and it doesn’t look good, and it looks a bad one as it took him a lot of time just to come off. Injuries happen and as a squad we have to get over that.

“We were struggling at the back with their front three, they played very well, and got down the sides with good pace.

“For us it was difficult to handle that, while the game then went into a different phase, we couldn’t particular in midfield get on the ball to try dictating the play.”

They were also without defender Omar Beckles who missed out through Covid-19 related matters while Darren Pratley was sent off for a second yellow card in the dying stages of the match.

“It’s Covid related, he hasn’t got Covid, but unfortunately he couldn’t make it. “It was a reflection of our frustration on the game, but as I counted it there was one red and six yellows, and that’s a lot. It stopped the flow of the game and stopped us getting into any rhythm. Fair play to Crawley they contributed definitely."