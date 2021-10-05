Leyton Orient seal progress in Papa John's Trophy with Crawley victory

Published: 8:50 PM October 5, 2021

Leyton Orient sealed their progress into the knock-out stages of the Papa John's Trophy as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over league rivals Crawley Town.

A brace from Ruel Sotiriou and goals from Dan Happe and Dan Kemp guided the young O's to back-to-back wins in the cup competition.

Manager Kenny Jackett made wholesale changes for the trip away to Crawley Town in the Papa John's Trophy.

Ruel Sotiriou opened the scoring in the seventh minute of play as he controlled a deflection before firing a wicked half-volley off of the post from just inside the penalty area in the seventh minute.

Young O's defender Jayden Sweeney popped up in the box to convert, but Tony Craig came to the rescue with a great last ditch tackle in the 27th minute.

Orient doubled their lead as a ball in from Tom James was met with a towering header from Dan Happe, who nestled it into the far corner three minutes later.

The visitors had yet another good chance as loanee Tyrese Omotoye intercepted the ball and went in on goal.

The Norwich City's forward's low effort, though, was held by Dion Curtis-Henry.

Crawley midfielder Bansal-McNulty drilled a long range effort early in the second-half, but young Rhys Byrne comfortably held onto the shot.





After some good hold-up play, Sotiriou fed the ball in for Omotoye, but the Crawley keeper got there just before the front man.

A long throw evaded everyone and bounces into the path of Sotiriou, who thumped it home on the half volley to make it 3-0 in the 58th minute.

A close-ranged finish for Dan Kemp after Craig Clay's cross found him unmarked in the six-yard box made it 4-0 with 13 minutes left to play.

Crawley Town: Henry, Davies, Dallison, Craig, Gallacher, Tilley (Frost 81), Bansal-McNulty (Kevser-Junior 86), Powell, Marshall, Khaleel (Appiah 61), Battle.

Unused subs: Morris, Francomb, Rodari, Hessenthaler.

Leyton Orient: Byrne, Ogie, Sweeney, Happe, James, Kyprianou, Clay, Papadopoulos, Sotiriou, Kemp, Omotoye (Nkrumah 79).

Unused subs: Vigouroux, Wood, Beckles, Young, Archibald, Drinan.