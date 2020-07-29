Busy week for Victoria Park Community League clubs

Anirban's Marhan Farhad smashes a six (pic George Watson) Archant

The first full week of the 2020 Victoria Park Community League proved to be a busy one.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Troy Utz smashes a six for London Fields (pic George Watson) Troy Utz smashes a six for London Fields (pic George Watson)

Anirban, the 2018 champions when known as Millwall, began with victory over newly promoted Victoria Lounge after scoring 198-3.

Marhan Farhad hit a blistering 50, with Stefan Phillpison making 57 in reply with Lounge 47 runs short.

Troy Utz and Robin Field hit 50s as London Fields (195-3) eased past Rose & Crown (167-2) despite a consolation 50 from Sean Feeney.

But Sky left it late to beat Old Fallopians in a rematch of last year’s cup final, after brothers Bilal Qureshi (50) and Shameer (43) led the way in Old’s 166-6.

Bansko Bears' Andrew Tate on his way to 59 (pic George Watson) Bansko Bears' Andrew Tate on his way to 59 (pic George Watson)

Sky siblings Nozmul Hussain (56) and Aleem (36) shared a valiant last stand to pull victory from the jaws of defeat with two balls left.

Homerton smashed 182-0 against Bansko Bears in Division Two, with Sagar Bora and Lawrence Hutchinson hitting 50s and Sam Hickey an unbeaten 49 with three successive sixes.

Bears lost Tom Curtis to injury in the field and fell to 8-2 before Ollie Meikle (36) retired injured.

A superb 59 from Andrew Tate and 40 from Giaco Bridget gave them hope, only to come up short on 180-4.

Homerton's Sam Hickey smashes one of three successive sixes (pic George Watson) Homerton's Sam Hickey smashes one of three successive sixes (pic George Watson)

You may also want to watch:

Masiha (135-1) eased past Mile Tailenders (134-5) in 11.4 overs as Tom Taylor blasted 50 in reply to Rich Carrington’s 50, while Wapping Dolphins were given a walkover by Camel Lights.

Syed Bukhari (50) and Mannan Rana blasted MUFG to 176-3 against Mad Marrocas and a 14-run win in Division Three, despite the efforts of Youcef Hassaine (51) and Joe Gray (38 not out). Tirth Poddar took 3-37.

Sylhet CAS smashed 183-4 against Old Fallopians 2nds on their debut, with Zakoan Chowdhury retiring out on 50 as Aminul Haque Litu hit 32.

MUFG's Syed Bukhari hits out (pic George Watson) MUFG's Syed Bukhari hits out (pic George Watson)

Jack Turner replied with 50 as Fallopians made 137-3, but they bounced back to beat Phoenix All Stars, scoring 30 off the last 10 balls when chasing 154 as Turner (45) and Anthony Banks, who hit a superb 41, led the way.

Phoenix had come up short against Pacific a day earlier, scoring 154-5 in reply to their opponents 185-3.

I Don’t Like Cricket had two comfortable wins in Division Four, as Tom Gower and Rohan Hope hit unbeaten half-centuries in their 182-1 against NMCC, who replied with 128-5.

IDLC saw off newcomers De Beavour Dugongs, who hit 142-4 but saw an unbeaten 52 from Dom Harper seal victory with 2.4 overs left.

IDLC's Tom Gowver is bowled off a no ball (pic George Watson) IDLC's Tom Gowver is bowled off a no ball (pic George Watson)

Dugongs had beaten fellow league newcomers Wednesday Night CC on their debut, hitting 165-5 after aggressive batting by Andy Scotts (36) and Angus Grant (40).

Irfaan Shaikh (50) top scored as Wednesday made 119-5.

Lynxes beat Stokey Scoundrels on their debut, after Alfie Kingsley Smith (49) and Vijay Sohia (43) led Stokey to 150-3.

Dougie Gordon hit an aggressive 51 and Charlie Stewart (29) chipped in as Lynxes never looked in too much danger.