Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Capital Kids Cricket keeping youngsters really busy

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 May 2020

Capital Kids Cricket has devised challenges to keep youngsters occupied during the lockdown

Capital Kids Cricket has devised challenges to keep youngsters occupied during the lockdown

Archant

Capital Kids Cricket are coming up with a wide range of ways to keep youngsters active during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the CKC challenges is set up in a gardenOne of the CKC challenges is set up in a garden

The registered charity adopts the approach of ‘Inspire, Challenge, Change’ to improve physical, social and emotional development of disadvantaged children and young people living in the most deprived areas of London.

And the fully inclusive organisation provides a range of sporting and social opportunities, with activities carried out in state schools, hospitals, community centres, local parks and residential centres away from London.

The UK lockdown presented particular hurdles in this regard but CKC worked quickly to come up with a plan to engage service users.

Research development and admin officer Mike Ajayi explained: “CKC immediately set out a plan of action to tackle this problem and came up with numerous methods. However, our main priority was to listen to the service users and provide a service for what they wanted.

CKC has created inter-team competitions during lockdownCKC has created inter-team competitions during lockdown

“After taking this into consideration, CKC decided to do a daily challenge for one week followed by challenges every week three to four times a week.

“We used our challenges as an instant response to COVID-19 to ensure families, including parents/carers, were remaining physically active, which is a core value of CKC. We capitalised on this opportunity by providing challenges suited for all ages to ensure maximum chance of participation.

You may also want to watch:

“As a result, we received amazing feedback from the parents/carers regarding the usefulness of the daily challenges. CKC lowered our supply of challenges to three to four times a week in order to keep demand for our challenges high and consistent as news of the lockdown continued to stretch, we thought our services should stretch too and in order to captivate longevity this would be the best approach.

CKC has created inter-team competitions during lockdownCKC has created inter-team competitions during lockdown

“Furthermore, CKC did these challenges in several different group chats we were involved in to extend our service to as many people who felt they may lack physical fitness due to COVID-19. Primarily, each challenge enhanced on a participant’s cricket skills, however not all challenges focused on cricket, rather some on fitness.”

Prior to the challenges, CKC staff listed various ways to remain fit on YouTube, Twitter and the CKC Website Activity Zone, which received fantastic feedback.

Ajayi added: “We know the engagement has been effective because on the analytics on the Capital Kids Cricket website we immediately witnessed a boost in page counts on our Activity Zone section indicating an increase in engagement.

“CKC are doing a Saturday night quiz primarily to increase engagement of all ages and increase family interaction with CKC services. This has been effective and staff have heard positive feedback and continue to be asked ‘What is the next quiz going to be on?’.

One of the CKC coaches demonstrates a challengeOne of the CKC coaches demonstrates a challenge

“This quiz has had a knock-on effect and has resulted in an increased awareness of activities CKC are doing during the pandemic.

“CKC then ran a large-scale cricket competition which consisted of a five-day challenge competition. Each club entering would have the number of participants and their score combined to find the club total average and a daily leaderboard was published by CKC.

“This was an immense success, even reaching cricket clubs overseas with fantastic feedback. We have been asked to do a second cricket competition and more clubs are asking to enter in the next one in addition to the 10 clubs from the first cricket competition.

“CKC plan continue to cater our services for individuals so they still feel engaged with CKC and remain fit while at home.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Coronavirus: Capital Kids Cricket keeping youngsters really busy

50 minutes ago
Capital Kids Cricket has devised challenges to keep youngsters occupied during the lockdown

Capital Kids Cricket are coming up with a wide range of ways to keep youngsters active during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Premier League return ‘could boost nation’s mental health’

13:00
Arsenal fans look on during their last Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium against West Ham on March 7

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has argued the return of Premier League football could boost the mental health of the nation and help define the “new normal” for other industries.

England women enjoy European Amateur Boxing Championship success

12:00 Chris Kempson
Nicola Adams in action at the Amateur Boxing Championships at the Echo Arena

The European Amateur Boxing Championships is the highest competition for men and women amateurs in Europe.

Coronavirus: Grounds for concern over using neutral venues

09:11
Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has voiced opposition to the idea of finishing the Premier League season at neutral venues.

Coronavirus: Breaking Boundaries community champion leads lockdown engagement

Yesterday, 15:00
Aiden is a community champion for Breaking Boundaries

Breaking Boundaries has praised the work of one of their young volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Lot of obstacles to overcome says West Ham’s Brady

Yesterday, 12:32
The London Stadium home of West Ham United

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady says that every Premier League club wants to complete the season but has warned there are “a lot of obstacles” to overcome.

Never too old, or young, to become an Olympic boxing legend

Yesterday, 12:00 Chris Kempson
The Olympic Rings at the Queens Elizabeth Park, London

You are never too old to become an Olympic ring legend; nor are you too young either.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 2

Yesterday, 11:00
Andy Linighan climbs to head his dramatic winner for Arsenal in the 1993 FA Cup final against Sheffield Wednesday

With live sport remaining on hold during the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, why not put your sporting general knowledge to the test?

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year’s event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods’ comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

Coronavirus: London Cricket League support Essex Cricket’s Outreach campaign

London Cricket League members have been taking part in an online challenge during the lockdown

Leyton Orient says EFL must consider all options including regionalisation

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Coronavirus: Neo CC members rally after captain tests positive

Neo Cricket Club members have been keeping busy during lockdown

East London Rugby Club members enjoy virtual end of season awards ceremony

East London's Will Brown

O’s loan in former Barking youngster Reynolds from Newport

Lamar Reynolds (right) in action for local non-league club Barking during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Man found with stab injury to the head in Poplar

A man in his 30s was found by police with a slash injury to his head in Poplar High Street on April 27. Picture: MPS Tower Hamlets

Poplar man sentenced to almost five years in prison for drug offences after being stopped in Rainham

Perry Rickenberg, 23, was sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Obituary: Stepney pharmacy owner, 83, loses fight to Covid-19

Shashikant Parekh... who ran his Medichem pharmacy in Whitehorse Lane for 20 years. Picture: Parekh family (inset) and Google

CCTV appeal after doctor followed from Shadwell station to Canning Town and pushed over

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Coronavirus: Capital Kids Cricket keeping youngsters really busy

Capital Kids Cricket has devised challenges to keep youngsters occupied during the lockdown

Coronavirus: Premier League return ‘could boost nation’s mental health’

Arsenal fans look on during their last Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium against West Ham on March 7

England women enjoy European Amateur Boxing Championship success

Nicola Adams in action at the Amateur Boxing Championships at the Echo Arena

Coronavirus: Grounds for concern over using neutral venues

Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Obituary: Sad farewell to George Gladwell, stalwart of Columbia Road flower market since 1949 who dies at 91

Columbia Road's famous flower market loses its 'grandfather' trader George Gladwell at 91 to Covid-19. Picture: Jeremy Freedman (inset) and Google
Drive 24