Busy week of VPCCL cup action sees several teams progress

Sunny Sanger batting for LQ Living. Picture: George Watson Archant

Cup games took priority over the past week at Victoria Park as the league's knockout tournament saw a number of exciting matches.

Gary Horsman batting for Homerton. Picture: George Watson Gary Horsman batting for Homerton. Picture: George Watson

The week began with several first round matches as Mad Marrocas (189-4) saw off Evans Music (99-6) and guest side Stokey Scoundars (76-0) eased past NMCC (73-7) thanks to an unbeaten 36 from Stan Greenleaf.

Sunny Sanger was the hero for L&Q as they saw off MUFG, hitting an unbeaten 48 as his side chased down 111 in 12.3 overs, while Andrew James' superb 72 couldn't stop Sports Interactive being comfortably beaten by Phoenix All Stars.

Bansko Bears kicked off the second round with a comfortable win over Regents, hitting 150-5 with Olly Meikle (50) top scoring.

Som Chottekalapanda, Arun Devanga and Chetan Kushalappa all smashed 50s as The Royal Strikers reached 203-3 against Pacific, who despite a half century from Joh Deighan only finished on 144-2.

Sami Hickey batting for Homerton. Picture: George Watson Sami Hickey batting for Homerton. Picture: George Watson

Wapping, unbeaten this season, put on a sensational performance against Broadway as Dudley Spiers and Chris Monger both hit half centuries.

They finished on 204-3 before Bobby Watson (18-5) spearheaded a ruthless fielding performance from the Dolphins as they bowled Broadway out for just 43.

Victoria Lounge saw off Old Fallopians, hitting a formidable 187-5 with James Neal (51), Tom Stevens (35) and Stefan Phillipson (32) all chipping in.

The Fallopians made a decent effort in their chase but fell 20 runs short on 167-3.

Daniel Venn of Phoenix All Stars. Picture: George Watson Daniel Venn of Phoenix All Stars. Picture: George Watson

Expat booked their place in the third round with a comfortable victory over L&Q as Trent Bryne (50) top scored to help his side hit 176-4.

L&Q, missing their dangerous batsman Sunny Sanger, finished on 124-5.

I Don't like Cricket defeated Mad Marroccas, chasing down 138 in 13.5 overs and Guest side GAD (Government Actuaries Department) forfeited their match against Phoenix.

In the week's final match, Division Two high flyers Homerton were victorious over Stokey Scoundrels.

Ross Legg and Liam Ridley, who scored half centuries for I Don't Like Cricket. Picture: George Watson Ross Legg and Liam Ridley, who scored half centuries for I Don't Like Cricket. Picture: George Watson

The Scoundrels saw Skipper Sarafrat Ali hit a quick-fire 53 alongside Nuzrin (53) and Sarafrat's brother J. Ali (50) as they reached 184-2.

But Sam Hickey smashed eight boundaries including three sixes in his twenty minute innings as Homerton reached 187-2 with 16 balls to spare.

Bobby Watson took five wickets for Wapping Dolphins. Picture: George Watson Bobby Watson took five wickets for Wapping Dolphins. Picture: George Watson

