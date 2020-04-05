Coronavirus: Essex cricketers help prepare 1,000 hot meals for NHS staff

Essex cricketers helped cook, package and transport 1,000 hot meals for NHS staff working at hospitals in London and Essex Archant

Essex cricketers joined the fight against coronavirus by preparing 1,000 hot meals for NHS staff on Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex cricketers helped cook, package and transport 1,000 hot meals for NHS staff working at hospitals in London and Essex Essex cricketers helped cook, package and transport 1,000 hot meals for NHS staff working at hospitals in London and Essex

New captain Tom Westley was joined by Simon Harer, Shane Snater and Rishi Patel, as well as Academy players Robin Das and Eshun Kalley, from Wanstead and Oakfield Parkonians, to prepare meals for staff working long hours in intensive care units at 13 hospitals in London and Essex, including the new Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel Centre.

Meals are also provided for elderly and vulnerable people in east London and Westley said: “It’s really important we go into the local community and help where it’s both safe and possible.

“The key workers on the frontline have been doing an amazing job, so if we can support them in any way, we will.

You may also want to watch:

“One of the special things about Essex is we are a really community-based club. As well as this trip, we’ve been calling up members and checking they’re okay and just trying to engage and give back.

“We can’t begin to imagine how tough this period has been for key workers. It’s been described in the media as a ‘war’ and they are the people on the frontline doing it day in, day out. They are an inspiration.”

The Essex players spent three hours at Saffron Kitchen in Leyton, run by Harun Patel, former chairman of the Gujerati Metropolitan League, with other volunteers from the East London recreational leagues, cooking, packing and loading meals into transport.

The county champions had joined forces with Sporting Humanity, who are linking with other local businesses and restaurants to provide at least 1,000 hot meals to key workers for the next 30 days.

Essex cricketers helped cook, package and transport 1,000 hot meals for NHS staff working at hospitals in London and Essex Essex cricketers helped cook, package and transport 1,000 hot meals for NHS staff working at hospitals in London and Essex

Supporting Humanity are looking for volunteers and donations and anyone who might be in a position to help them can either email info@supportinghumanity.org or donate at muslimgiving.org/hotfood.