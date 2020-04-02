Search

Advanced search

Cricket: Indefinite suspension of Victoria Park League likely

PUBLISHED: 10:16 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 02 April 2020

Victoria Park Community League champions Super Rangers receive their silverware at Lord's

Victoria Park Community League champions Super Rangers receive their silverware at Lord's

Archant

The Victoria Park Community Cricket League has announced a likely suspension of their season for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was due to start its 32nd and biggest season to date, having added several new teams, on April 21 with the traditional match between a Presidents side and champions Super Rangers, but that looks unlikely.

You may also want to watch:

Following government and ECB guidelines, the league will monitor any chances in the next few weeks, with fixtures secretary Peter Hollman developing back-up plans for a shorter season.

Contingency plans include the cup competition being replaced with a day of Super Overs on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Hollman said: “No-one knows quite how this is going to pan out and it feels perfectly feasible that there may be no recreational cricket possible due to social distancing, but we have to look optimistically of the relaxing of restrictions.

“When that comes, we want teams to know what to expect so they can be ready. It will certainly feel like some huge cricketing party for a while once it does.”

Latest East London Sports News

Come into the garden Maud and run a marathon!

55 minutes ago Dave Evans
Maud Hodson of East London Runners

East London Runners athlete planning a different kind of long-distance run

Cricket: Indefinite suspension of Victoria Park League likely

10:16
Victoria Park Community League champions Super Rangers receive their silverware at Lord's

The Victoria Park Community Cricket League has announced a likely suspension of their season for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: RFU announce final league positions

09:54
Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 14th March 2020

Following the early end of the 2019/20 rugby season in England due to the coronavirus pandemic, the RFU is announcing final league positions.

Coronavirus: Football talks continue on possible wage deferral

07:56
A view of closed ticket stalls at Wembley Stadium

Football chiefs are set to continue seeking ways to salvage the domestic season as the sporting shutdown is extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ilford’s long-distance hero Catton has been battling a new foe in Coronavirus

10:30 Dave Evans
Andy Catton of Ilford AC

Marathon man is slowly recovering from a new challenge

Coronavirus: Morgan happy for England to play behind closed doors

Yesterday, 18:26
England captain Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan can see the advantages in holding England matches behind closed doors, believing such a scenario would demonstrate the uplifting role sport can play in modern society.

Coronavirus: Wimbledon cancelled

Yesterday, 16:34
Wimbledon signage at The All England Lawn Tennis Club

Wimbledon has become the latest big sporting event to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic this week.

Some 10 years on, O’s fans grateful to former manager Slade for successful reign

Yesterday, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
O's boss Russell Slade happy after a win at Colchester on August 31, 2013. Pic: Simon O'Connor

Nearly 10 years ago, Leyton Orient moved to sack Geraint Williams and appoint Russell Slade to help them avoid the drop and was it ever a great journey from then onwards.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year’s event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods’ comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

Leyton Orient’s FIFA Ultimate QuaranTeam Cup is heading into the quarter-finals

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Coronavirus: Morgan happy for England to play behind closed doors

England captain Eoin Morgan

Cricket: Indefinite suspension of Victoria Park League likely

Victoria Park Community League champions Super Rangers receive their silverware at Lord's

Coronavirus: RFU announce final league positions

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 14th March 2020

Ilford’s long-distance hero Catton has been battling a new foe in Coronavirus

Andy Catton of Ilford AC

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Appeal after boy, 16, stabbed inside a bakery in Poplar

The police are appealing for help identifying this man following the stabbing of a boy in a Poplar bakery. Picture: MPS

Council worker secured thousands of pounds in anti-terror cash for friend

The investigation into Tower Hamlets Council's youth service concluded in 2017. Picture: Mike Brooke

Drug dealers and canister sniffers flouting Coronavirus lockdown say troubled Stepney families

Nitrousoxide cannisters litter the streets of Stepney where youths get their kicks. Picture: Mike Brooke

Victoria Park closure provokes huge criticism from Tower Hamlets residents

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets is now closed due to coronavirus. Picture: Ken Mears

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Come into the garden Maud and run a marathon!

Maud Hodson of East London Runners

Cricket: Indefinite suspension of Victoria Park League likely

Victoria Park Community League champions Super Rangers receive their silverware at Lord's

There with you: Food to be distributed to vulnerable households by Tower Hamlets Council during lockdown

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs previously helping out at an East End food bank. Picture: Kois Miah

Coronavirus: RFU announce final league positions

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 14th March 2020
Drive 24