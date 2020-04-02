Cricket: Indefinite suspension of Victoria Park League likely

Victoria Park Community League champions Super Rangers receive their silverware at Lord's Archant

The Victoria Park Community Cricket League has announced a likely suspension of their season for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was due to start its 32nd and biggest season to date, having added several new teams, on April 21 with the traditional match between a Presidents side and champions Super Rangers, but that looks unlikely.

Following government and ECB guidelines, the league will monitor any chances in the next few weeks, with fixtures secretary Peter Hollman developing back-up plans for a shorter season.

Contingency plans include the cup competition being replaced with a day of Super Overs on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Hollman said: “No-one knows quite how this is going to pan out and it feels perfectly feasible that there may be no recreational cricket possible due to social distancing, but we have to look optimistically of the relaxing of restrictions.

“When that comes, we want teams to know what to expect so they can be ready. It will certainly feel like some huge cricketing party for a while once it does.”