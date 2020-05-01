Coronavirus: London Cricket League support Essex Cricket’s Outreach campaign

The London Cricket League have been showing their support for Essex Cricket’s Coronavirus Outreach campaign with an online challenge.

The community sports organisation aims to bring communities together through cricket, running a T20 summer league and tournaments for different ages groups for boys and girls with an indoor and outdoor facility.

Co-founder and secretary Nahid Nawaz Rana explained: “During lockdown I made some cricket drill videos at home and posted them on social media as a challenge.

“I also showed me teaching my five-year-old how to play cricket and showed her some cricket drills.

“To support the Essex Cricket Coronavirus Outreach campaign during lockdown we have organised an online challenge named ‘LCL Covid Cricket Challenge 2020’ for different Teams.

“This made lots of players busy to do some cricket activity at home. In response to this challenge, eight teams submitted their different cricketing activities video to me.

“Now LCL management will judge those team performance videos and declare the champions and runners-up. It’s great fun and the teams were active at home making their team activity video.”