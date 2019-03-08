Cricket: Neo CC claim title in style

Neo CC celebrate (pic Emdad Rahman) Archant

Neo CC were crowned champions of the National Cricket League after a 96-run win over Rat Pack II, writes Emdad Rahman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ashraful Islam (28) and Ashfaqur Nobel (38) got them off to a solid start, with Zisan Abedin (33) also chipping in.

You may also want to watch:

Aminul Islam Shihan went on to score 90 off 76 balls, with a six and 13 fours, before Rokan Arafat Mashuk's cameo 27 lifted Neo to 246.

Nobel struck with the first ball of Rat Pack's reply and Abedin kept things tight before captain Ayaz Karim took 4-15.

Mohammed Hassan (2-25) and Umair Khan (2-28) nabbed braces as Shahriar Zahid also had success and Karim said: "Winning the league is always special for a club. Our boys worked really hard throughout the season and delivered something we can feel proud of for many more years to come."

Sponsors Moynul Haque, Mahbub Morshed, Kazi Shahin, Mohammed Rasheed and Tamim Rahman all offered their congratulations to Neo.