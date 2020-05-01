Search

Coronavirus: Neo CC members rally after captain tests positive

PUBLISHED: 09:35 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 01 May 2020

Archant

Members of East London’s Neo Cricket Club have rallied around during the coronavirus pandemic, after seeing one of their own hit by the virus.

First-team captain Shaha Riadh tested positive for the disease earlier this year and chairman Ayaz Karim admitted it was a hugely upsetting time.

He said: “The news came to us as a shock. Our members stayed in touch during the time he was unwell and reassured him constantly over the phone.

“Riadh has fully recovered now by following government guidance and is trying to get his confidence back after the turmoil.”

Having come through those worrying times, Karim says the club are now doing all they can to keep morale up and members motivated.

He added: “Neo Cricket Club is a non-profit organisation and active local community sporting club. We have two senior teams participating in the Essex County League on Saturdays and National Cricket League on Sundays.

“Neo CC has a strong connection to the local community with a membership base located in the Essex area. We are proud of our ‘all are welcome’ policy towards new players. Whether young or old we encourage players to take part in the club and enjoy the benefits of sport for the mind and body.

“Beside two adult sides we also delivered All Star Cricket in Walthamstow for eight weeks with eight children between 5-8 years.

“This is a time we all need to play our part in whatever capacity we have during this pandemic. As a club we are committed to keep our members motivated and cheer them up in this lockdown situation we are all in.”

Sunday captain Zisan explained how they are keeping focused, adding: “We are trying engage our members through social media and WhatsApp group.

“Part of our member engagement plan we encourage them to do drills at home and keep themselves fit as much as they can. Some video footage of their drills has been posted in social media.”

Coronavirus: Neo CC members rally after captain tests positive

