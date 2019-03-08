Cricket: Neo crowned Essex County League Division Two champions

Neo CC were crowned Essex County League Division Two champions after a four-wicket win over title rivals Aztecs at Clayhall Park.

Shaha Riadh and Firoz Dogha (2-25) bowled tight new ball spells, before Ariful Islam (3-31) made the breakthrough.

Younus Shamim (1-18) ended a big partnership, while Ayaz Karim (1-48) also had success as Aztecs reached 208-7 from their 45 overs.

Zisan Abedin and Rokan Arafat Mashuk shared a thrilling 93-run opening stand in reply to ensure Neo got off to a flying start in the first 10 overs.

When Zisan was dismissed for 51, Rokan (64) continued his brilliance with the bat alongside Fahad Sami (21).

It was only a matter of time for Sajal Rahman (21), Younus Shamim and Shahriar Zahid to bring Neo safely home and secure the championship.

Captain and club secretary Ayaz Karim said; "It was the first year for us in a Saturday competitive league and our boys are speechless after this wonderful season.

"Our performance has improved game by game as we were all chasing one dream to reach number one in the league table. It has been an emotional journey for all of us and I'd like to thank everyone who cheered us throughout the year."