New Zealand prevail in VPCCL's own version of World Cup final

The VPCCL World Cup teams. Picture: George Watson Archant

The Victoria Park Community Cricket League (VPCCL) saw a one-off cross division match on Friday as players from across the league came together in a celebration of the Cricket World Cup final.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An England team faced a New Zealand team for the VPCCL's own version of the Cricket World Cup final, with New Zealand losing skipper and Camel Light opener Brendan Cleaver in the second ball of the match.

You may also want to watch:

But a superb effort from Phoenix's Hugo Douglas Borren, who returned to the crease and finished unbeaten on 59 alongside Andrew Scotts (29), helped New Zealand to 163-6 off their 16 overs.

England lost skipper Will Issac in similar fashion for zero but looked in good form chasing thanks to some superb batting from Homerton's Sam Hickey (34) and steady batting from Rose & Crown's Joe Fisher.

However, with both men dismissed only Phoenix's Firoz Hussain (34) kept the battle going as England finished on 147, 16 runs short.