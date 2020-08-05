Search

Super Rangers beat Anirban in a crunch Victoria Park Community League contest

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 August 2020

Mahfuz Mahi hit 62 for Anirban (pic George Watson)

Mahfuz Mahi hit 62 for Anirban (pic George Watson)

Archant

Defending champions Super Rangers saw off Anirban in a crunch match in Division One of the Victoria Park Community League.

Safraz Ahmed hit 62 for Sky (pic George Watson)Safraz Ahmed hit 62 for Sky (pic George Watson)

Opting to bat first, Rangers smashed 183-3 as Mohammed Naveed hit a rapid 53 alongside Aaif Ali (45).

And, despite a superb season equalling 62 from Mahfuz Mahi and 55 from skipper Arif Ahmed, Anirban fell seven runs short on 176-6.

Sky smashed the highest score of the season, walloping 210 against the Rose & Crown, with Safreez Ahmed hitting 62 and debutant Alok Gope taking 4-38 from R&C.

Despite a valiant 36 from opener Sam Wildy, Rose & Crown ended on 132-5 ahead of Sky’s clash with Super Rangers next week.

Tom Fulcher celebrates a 4-18 haul against Bansko Bears (pic George Watson)Tom Fulcher celebrates a 4-18 haul against Bansko Bears (pic George Watson)

Old Fallopians defeated London Fields, after Troy Utz smashed his second straight half-century in their 146-5.

Olly Wrighton (50) rescued the Fallopians from a poor start as they eased to a five-wicket win with 10 balls to spare.

Tom Fulcher took a super 4-18 as Broadway edged past Bansko Bears in Division Two.

Bankso finished on 161-6 after another superb half-century from Andrew Tate (55) but Broadway won with four balls left as Ed Sherwood (38) top scored.

Sheldon Greenland batting for Masiha (pic George Watson)Sheldon Greenland batting for Masiha (pic George Watson)

Homerton (142-1) eased past Masiha (139-6) with Larry Hutchinson (45) and Lorenzo de Glossop (44) top scoring, alongside another explosive 39 from Sam Hickey.

Earlier, Rizwan Siddiqui (51) and Tom Taylor (32) top scored as Masiha struggled to find any rhythm despite their aggressive batting line-up.

Camel Lights and Mile Tailenders shared a fantastic tie with both teams hitting 147-4.

Dom Borger of Mad Marrocas is comprehensively bowled (pic George Watson)Dom Borger of Mad Marrocas is comprehensively bowled (pic George Watson)

Openers Felix Cofie (53) and Wilson Digby (48) shared a century opening stand before the Tailenders lost a flurry of wickets.

Dave Sendall top scored with 48 as the Camels, needing three runs off the final ball, could only manage a couple as it ended all-square.

Royal Tigers made it two from two in Division Three as they defeated Phoenix, who ended on 141-7 with Mo Iqbal (42) top scoring.

Asaduzzaman Ronee and Muhibur Jony took three wickets apiece but Tigers wobbed in their reply, before sealing victory with three balls to spare thanks to Ahmed Bhappi (50) and Ekhlasur Pakku (37).

Russ Legg completes a fourth stumping for IDLC (pic George Watson)Russ Legg completes a fourth stumping for IDLC (pic George Watson)

Mad Marrocas played two games in two days, easing past Old Fallopians 2nds in the first after Robbie Jacobs smashed a superb 58 alongside 50 from Dom Borger in their 181-6.

Danny Williams then took 3-6 as Fallopians crashed to 75 all out, but the following day it was Pacific who saw off the Mad Marrocas.

After winning a second straight toss Marrocas hit 145-4, with Kaz Ekanayake (53) rescuing them from a poor start, but Amandeep Singh Dhir (40) and Mutz Siddiqui (46) saw Pacific to victory with 15 balls to spare.

Ashok Daggumati put in a super display as MUFG edged past Sylhet CA by 15 runs to maintain their 100 per cent start.

NMCC's Philip Law is trapped lbw (pic George Watson)NMCC's Philip Law is trapped lbw (pic George Watson)

The opener smashed 53 alongside 30 from Syed Bukhari as MUFG finished on 181-4 and, despite an aggressive 50 from Zakoan Chowdhury and 34 from Sumon JB, Sylhet fell just short.

Stokey Scoundrels (102-3) saw off NMCC (98-6), for whom Rushal Shah (16) top scored, in Division Four as Benny Bentham (22) held his nerve after Ed Knight’s 24.

I Don’t Like Cricket won the top-of-the-table match against Lynxes, after losing early wickets, as Jack Price (49) and Jack Hope (31) helped them to 176-5.

Keeper Russ Hope was the hero for IDLC, completing four superb stumpings and a run out as the Lynxes fell 16 runs short despite an aggressive 39 from Vijay Sundar and 36 from Dougie Gordon.

