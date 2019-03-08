Search

Advanced search

Super Sky crowned Victoria Park League champions following finals day heroics

PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 September 2019

Sky celebrate winning the Victoria Park League finals day (pic George Watson)

Sky celebrate winning the Victoria Park League finals day (pic George Watson)

Archant

The Victoria Park League drew to a close as four teams battled it out at the competition's first-ever finals day.

Shumon Sharif hits out for Sky (pic George Watson)Shumon Sharif hits out for Sky (pic George Watson)

Old Fallopians beat Victoria Lounge in the first semi-final, after seeing their rivals post 155-5.

Jim Crutcher (46) and Stefan Phillipson (50) put on 92 and Ross Millar (19) hit two sixes in the last over.

But Bilal Quereshi and Ollie Wrighton both hit 50 in reply and Moazam Sultan hit three sixes in one over as Fallopians reached their target two wickets down.

Millwall smashed 189 in 16 overs in the second semi-final against Sky, as Shumon Miah hit a controlled 50, before Reza Karimm (51), Mahfuz Mahi (33) and Muzzammal Salman (28) also cashed in.

Nozmul Hussain hits out for Sky (pic George Watson)Nozmul Hussain hits out for Sky (pic George Watson)

Sky completed the third highest chase of the season, though, as Shumon Sharif (50) and Nozmul Hussain (43) put on a superb opening stand to help them reach 128-2 at the midway mark.

Firoz Dogha (39) saw Sky seal victory in 13 overs and they were put into bat in the final.

You may also want to watch:

Sharif and Hussain continued their fine form, with the latter hitting four sixes in his 54.

Old Fallopians Moazam Sultan is bowled (pic George Watson)Old Fallopians Moazam Sultan is bowled (pic George Watson)

Sharif retired for 52, while Shameer Qureshi (4-42) led the way with the ball for Fallopians, as Farhad Waqar took three catches.

Sky closed on a whopping 206-6 but Fallopians flew out of the blocks in reply as Waqar and Quereshi put on 41 for the first wicket.

They slipped to 62-2 and Bilal's patient 28 off 22 balls ended when he nicked Mohammed Sheraz behind brother Shameer followed next ball, caught by Aleem Hussain.

That made it 78-4, but Moazam Sultan kept Fallopians in the hunt alongside Jabar Achikzai, hitting two sixes and three fours in his quickfire 32 as they put on 52 in rapid time.

Old Fallopians Jabar Achikzai hits out (pic George Watson)Old Fallopians Jabar Achikzai hits out (pic George Watson)

Hafeez made the breakthrough with his third wicket of the innings, but Achikzai continued to reach a wonderful half-century, including four sixes before retiring out.

Fallopians needed 52 off three overs and Sheraz Shahid hit two huge sixes in his whirlwind 36 in a late show of defiance, but it proved in vain as his side came up short in pursuit of their first title on 191-5.

Sky, therefore, held on to win by 15 runs and claim the title for the sixth time, with current members Rizwan, Sarfraz, Aleem and Nozmul Hussain having all been part of their first triumph 21 years earlier!

Latest East London Sports News

East London Football Podcast.

31 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Matt Withers is joined by Jacob Ranson and Dan Bennett for another East London Football Podcast.

Super Sky crowned Victoria Park League champions following finals day heroics

11:30
Sky celebrate winning the Victoria Park League finals day (pic George Watson)

The Victoria Park League drew to a close as four teams battled it out at the competition's first-ever finals day.

Orient coach Embleton feels they're small margins away

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton feels his side are just small margins away from picking up more wins in League Two, writes Jacob Ranson.

Cricket: Neo crowned Essex County League Division Two champions

08:30 Emdad Rahman
Neo celebrate their success (pic Emdad Rahman)

Neo CC were crowned Essex County League Division Two champions after a four-wicket win over title rivals Aztecs at Clayhall Park.

Basketball: Robinson returns for third year at London Lions

Yesterday, 22:16
London Lions Justin Robinson in action against Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions have announced the return of two-time BBL MVP Justin Robinson for a third year, as the BBL champions set out to defend their title.

Basketball: Youngbloods celebrate Challenge Cup double

Yesterday, 22:16
Youngbloods celebrate their London Basketball Challenge Cup success

Youngbloods celebrated a double at the London Basketball Challenge Cup at the weekend.

Stepney FC clinch BFA League title in style

Yesterday, 22:05 Emdad Rahman
Stepney FC celebrate their title win (pic Emdad Rahman)

Stepney FC were crowned BFA League champions after a 2-0 win over Robin Hood Tigers.

England willing to risk Saracens star Vunipola

Yesterday, 16:00
England’s Billy Vunipola on the way to scoring the first try of their match against Wales (pic Adam Davy/PA)

England are willing to risk starting Saracens' Billy Vunipola throughout the build-up to the World Cup in the belief he is at his most effective when playing regularly.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Millwall looking to celebrate 25th anniversary campaign in style with promotion push

Millwall RFC in action (Pic: Edna Schweizer)

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sargeant delighted with Southend clean sheet

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

O's will rotate squad for Trophy clash with Southend

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

Leyton Orient seal victory over Southend United

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

Orient coach Embleton feels they're small margins away

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council loses High Court appeal over Victorian cottages demolition

The Victorian cottages in East Ferry Road. Picture: LBTH

Undercover investigators claim naked dancers breached no touching rules at strip club

Whirtes Gentlemen's Club in Leman Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Rachael Burford

Police officer pushed in front of car on the A13

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Thurrock section of the A13 to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Hundreds of parents express fears over ‘rushed’ decision making on primary school’s future

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

400 arrests in war on drugs gets public backing for Tower Hamlets joint op with Met Police

Council CCTV used to track drug dealers on the streets of London's East End. Picture: LBTH

Latest from the East London Advertiser

East London Football Podcast.

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Super Sky crowned Victoria Park League champions following finals day heroics

Sky celebrate winning the Victoria Park League finals day (pic George Watson)

Orient coach Embleton feels they’re small margins away

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Cricket: Neo crowned Essex County League Division Two champions

Neo celebrate their success (pic Emdad Rahman)

Basketball: Youngbloods celebrate Challenge Cup double

Youngbloods celebrate their London Basketball Challenge Cup success
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists