Super Sky crowned Victoria Park League champions following finals day heroics

Sky celebrate winning the Victoria Park League finals day (pic George Watson) Archant

The Victoria Park League drew to a close as four teams battled it out at the competition's first-ever finals day.

Shumon Sharif hits out for Sky (pic George Watson) Shumon Sharif hits out for Sky (pic George Watson)

Old Fallopians beat Victoria Lounge in the first semi-final, after seeing their rivals post 155-5.

Jim Crutcher (46) and Stefan Phillipson (50) put on 92 and Ross Millar (19) hit two sixes in the last over.

But Bilal Quereshi and Ollie Wrighton both hit 50 in reply and Moazam Sultan hit three sixes in one over as Fallopians reached their target two wickets down.

Millwall smashed 189 in 16 overs in the second semi-final against Sky, as Shumon Miah hit a controlled 50, before Reza Karimm (51), Mahfuz Mahi (33) and Muzzammal Salman (28) also cashed in.

Nozmul Hussain hits out for Sky (pic George Watson) Nozmul Hussain hits out for Sky (pic George Watson)

Sky completed the third highest chase of the season, though, as Shumon Sharif (50) and Nozmul Hussain (43) put on a superb opening stand to help them reach 128-2 at the midway mark.

Firoz Dogha (39) saw Sky seal victory in 13 overs and they were put into bat in the final.

Sharif and Hussain continued their fine form, with the latter hitting four sixes in his 54.

Old Fallopians Moazam Sultan is bowled (pic George Watson) Old Fallopians Moazam Sultan is bowled (pic George Watson)

Sharif retired for 52, while Shameer Qureshi (4-42) led the way with the ball for Fallopians, as Farhad Waqar took three catches.

Sky closed on a whopping 206-6 but Fallopians flew out of the blocks in reply as Waqar and Quereshi put on 41 for the first wicket.

They slipped to 62-2 and Bilal's patient 28 off 22 balls ended when he nicked Mohammed Sheraz behind brother Shameer followed next ball, caught by Aleem Hussain.

That made it 78-4, but Moazam Sultan kept Fallopians in the hunt alongside Jabar Achikzai, hitting two sixes and three fours in his quickfire 32 as they put on 52 in rapid time.

Old Fallopians Jabar Achikzai hits out (pic George Watson) Old Fallopians Jabar Achikzai hits out (pic George Watson)

Hafeez made the breakthrough with his third wicket of the innings, but Achikzai continued to reach a wonderful half-century, including four sixes before retiring out.

Fallopians needed 52 off three overs and Sheraz Shahid hit two huge sixes in his whirlwind 36 in a late show of defiance, but it proved in vain as his side came up short in pursuit of their first title on 191-5.

Sky, therefore, held on to win by 15 runs and claim the title for the sixth time, with current members Rizwan, Sarfraz, Aleem and Nozmul Hussain having all been part of their first triumph 21 years earlier!