Cricket: Sky the limit for London Fields

PUBLISHED: 09:15 29 May 2019

London Fields face the camera

London Fields face the camera

Sky smashed the highest score of the Victoria Park Community League season against London Fields.

Mubashar Ali 951) and Rizwan Siddiqui, who hit five sixes in his 53, led them to 217-2 as debutant James Deighan added 50.

Fields lost Gaurav Jadhav for a duck, but Robin Friend (55) and Oli Turner (52) kept them in the hunt at 103-1.

A couple of late wickets proved decisive, though, as Fields came up short on 171-3.

Super Rangers piled up 186-5 against Rose & Crown as Altaf Bhat (46) top scored.

Joe Fisher (44) led the Crown reply, but they came up 26 runs short.

Mile Tailenders made 102 from a reduced 14 overs as Sojihan Ariyadasa (39) led the way, but London Tigers kept their unbeaten record thanks to Mohammed Fahad (50) and Mohammed Ripn Noor (35).

Millwall made 166-5 as Arif Ahmed (53) top scoerd, but Old Fallopians seconds won with an over to spare as Fahad Waqar and Bilal shone.

Victoria Lounge and Homerton won both in Division Two ahead of their encounter.

Lounge (154-3) saw off Camel Lights (136-5) as Stefan Phillipson (53) top scored, while Homerton smashed 172-4 against Regents as openers Sanga Bora and Larry Hutchinson retired on 50.

Regents reached 140-5 as Mark Partridge (50) and opening partner David Campbell (36) impressed.

Expat hit 150-7 against Masiha as Alex Hickson hit the highest score of the season, returning to the crease after initially retiring to reach 66.

Stuart Miller (29) was Masiha's top scorer as they fell short on 126-6.

Mad Marrocas remain unbeaten in Division Three after smashing 199-1 against MUFG, with Jaimie Cox (50), Edgar Maddicott (51) and Tom Woodcook (42) in fine form.

MUFG were missing opener Tom Wright and made only 91-7 in reply.

A quickfire 51 from Sunny Sangar proved in vain as L&Q Living (162-5) lost to Royal Strikers (164-5), for whom Som Chottekalapanda hit 47.

Sports Interactive were held to 52-7 by Old Fallopians seconds, who eased to 54-1 in reply, while debutant Taranga Katira (39) led Phoenix to 130-4 against MUFG, who replied with 102-6 in their second game of the week.

