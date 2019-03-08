Super Rangers win VPCCL Division One title as Sky crowned Division Two champions

Super Rangers secured the Victoria Park Community Cricket League Division One title after picking up the point they needed due to wet weather cancelling their game.

Sky also secured the Division Two title with victory over Mile Tailenders in a reduced 14-over contest, smashing 188-2 with brothers Nozmul and Aleem Hussain both hitting quick-fire 50s alongside Rizwan Siddiqui's enjoyably 40.

The Tailenders ended on 125-4, with their in-form leading run scorer Felix Cofie top scoring with 38.

Victoria Lounge secured promotion to Division One with victory over Expat as Stefan Phillipson smashed a rapid 50, including four drops on the same side of the boundary helping him to five sixes.

Tom Stevens carried his bat for a patient 47, alongside Rob Tatton-Brown (32) as Victoria Lounge hit 171-6 before Expat fell to 110-3 with Steve Britto hitting 50.

Wapping Dolphins ended their league season with a 100pc record as they eased past Regents to secure a stunning 13 wins from 13.

Regents were bowled out for 99 as Bobby Watson ended with 4-31, with Mark Partridge (23) top scoring for Regents.

In response, Charley Wright hit a 14-ball 52 alongside Dom Oliver (26) and Wapping's top scorer for the season Dudley Spiers (16) as the Division Three champions raced to 101-1 in 8.1 overs.

Broadway saw off Camel Lights in a low scoring match that saw Broadway chase down Camels' 114.

Camels were in deep trouble on 50-6 before a 29 from Maurice Cotterell but despite a couple of wobbles, Taylor Morley helped Broadway home by hitting an unbeaten 29 as they finished on 116-4 in 12 overs.

L&Q slipped to a narrow defeat to Phoenix All Stars in Division Four as All Stars hit 151-4, with Daniel Venn top scoring with 35.

Despite a score of 51 from top scorer Sunny Sanger, L&Q could only manage 132-4 with James Boon hitting 27 and all four of the Phoenix bowlers claiming a wicket each.

Division One sides Millwall and Rose & Crown defeated their Division Two rivals Homerton and Bansko Bears respectively to earn a place in next week's quarter-finals of the cup.