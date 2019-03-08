Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Thrilling finales light up latest matches in Victoria Park Community League

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 June 2019

Super Rangers face the camera

Super Rangers face the camera

Archant

The Victoria Park Community League bore witness to a crop of thrilling last-over victories last week to the backdrop of the All Points East festival.

Super Rangers maintained their 100 per cent record with victory in the sole Division One game of the week against Millwall.

Altaf Bhat (58) and Manisha Sanga (50) saved Rangers after a terrible start, as they collapsed to 80-6, to see them to 178-6.

Millwall struggled to get going, finishing on 120-6, with opener and skipper Arif Ahmed (24) top scoring as the reigning champions were sent to a third straight loss and face the thought of a relegation battle when the league splits at the end of June.

Division Two remained close as Homerton saw off Victoria Lounge, after smashing 164-4.

Openers Sanga Bora (50) and Larry Hutchinson (50) led the way and The Lounge collapsed to 88-6, before a stunning last-wicket stand between Chris Steves (30) and Rhys Edwards (43) left them needing four off the last balll.

But a swing and a miss saw Homerton win by four runs.

You may also want to watch:

Broadway (144-2) saw off Regents (142-4) thanks to some hard hitting from opener Ben Howard, while Bansko Bears (168-6) kept up with the leaders with a comfortable 28-run with over Masiha (140-4).

Camel Lights saw off Expat, for whom Alex Hickson (50) was again the star as they finished on 139-5.

Despite Rich Hagen's (50) early fireworks the Camels collapsed until a super fifty from debutant Jack Dunction sealed victory with three overs to spare.

L&Q Living (182-2) beat Sports Interactive (119-6) in Division Three thanks to some super hitting from Sunny Sagar, while leaders Mad Marrocas suffered a surprise defeat to Phoenix after making 143-4, thanks to in-form Jaimie Cox (54).

Firoz Husain hit an unbeaten 43 to help Phoenix to victory with a ball to spare, while Royal Strikers (134-5) saw off Pacific (133-3) off the final ball.

Paul Rajkumar smashed 50 for Pacific and a super spell of 3-21 from Ben Boorman looked like leading them to victory, but Ganesh Pawar (36) saw Strikers home with a four off the last ball.

Wapping Dolphins maintained their superb start with victory over Old Fallopians seconds as they hit an impressive 174-2 from a reduced 14-over spell.

Richard Ripper smashed 53 off just 19 balls, with six sixes, and Fallopians lost skipper Matt Wake early before Vishnu Dubey and Ollie Gold restored momentum. Sam Gilliat took 2-26 as the Fallopians finished on 119-5.

Latest East London Sports News

Thrilling finales light up latest matches in Victoria Park Community League

55 minutes ago
Super Rangers face the camera

The Victoria Park Community League bore witness to a crop of thrilling last-over victories last week to the backdrop of the All Points East festival.

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

10:00 George Sessions
Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O's remain unable to provide an update on Justin Edinburgh's health, but thanked every supporter, club and organisation that sent well wishes

West Ham Independent Supporters Association try to shake off 'loony leftie tag'

09:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Jack Hart and Lew Ozarow of WHUISA

'Chaos' at WHUISA AGM leads to petition in civil war

Hammers quartet ready to represent club at Women's World Cup finals in France

09:00 Jacob Ranson
West Ham and Scotland's Jane Ross reacts during the international friendly with Jamaica (pic Andrew Milligan/PA)

West Ham Women's quartet Jane Ross, Adriana Leon, Ria Percival and Cho So-Hyun start their Women's World Cup quests over the coming days.

Cricket: Essex reply held up by rain at Yorkshire

Yesterday, 17:02
The covers are in use as rain delays play during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019

Yorkshire's on-loan all-rounder Dom Bess was left stranded in the 90s, nine short of a second first-class hundred, during a rain shortened second day against Essex at Emerald Headingley.

O's to play friendly with Hull in Marbella

Yesterday, 13:30 George Sessions
Hull City manager Nigel Adkins and Marc Pugh after a Championship match (pic: John Walton/PA).

The National League champions will head out to Spain as part of preparations for a season back in League Two

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Yesterday, 09:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Leyton Orient squad and former colleagues of Justin Edinburgh showed support for the O's head coach on social media

West Ham striker Perez joins Spanish side Alaves

Yesterday, 09:05 Jacob Ranson
West Ham United's Lucas Perez during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham United attacker Lucas Perez has joined Spanish Primera Division club Alaves for an undisclosed fee.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O's boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient to take on Cureton's Stortford in pre-season

Jamie Cureton was Bishop's Stortford player-manager during the 2018/19 season (pic: George Philipou/TGS Photo).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Delivery driver remains critical week on from ‘violent and unprovoked’ bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

O’s boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Police arrest 39 people in raids targeting suspected drug dealers in Bow and Stepney

Police have carried out raids at 17 addresses across the borough. Pic: Kois Miah

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hackney rapist Jonathan Graden admits historic Spitalfields attack

Jonathan Graden

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Thrilling finales light up latest matches in Victoria Park Community League

Super Rangers face the camera

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham Independent Supporters Association try to shake off ‘loony leftie tag’

Jack Hart and Lew Ozarow of WHUISA

Hammers quartet ready to represent club at Women’s World Cup finals in France

West Ham and Scotland's Jane Ross reacts during the international friendly with Jamaica (pic Andrew Milligan/PA)

Three women sexually assaulted at Wapping station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists