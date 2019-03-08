Thrilling finales light up latest matches in Victoria Park Community League

The Victoria Park Community League bore witness to a crop of thrilling last-over victories last week to the backdrop of the All Points East festival.

Super Rangers maintained their 100 per cent record with victory in the sole Division One game of the week against Millwall.

Altaf Bhat (58) and Manisha Sanga (50) saved Rangers after a terrible start, as they collapsed to 80-6, to see them to 178-6.

Millwall struggled to get going, finishing on 120-6, with opener and skipper Arif Ahmed (24) top scoring as the reigning champions were sent to a third straight loss and face the thought of a relegation battle when the league splits at the end of June.

Division Two remained close as Homerton saw off Victoria Lounge, after smashing 164-4.

Openers Sanga Bora (50) and Larry Hutchinson (50) led the way and The Lounge collapsed to 88-6, before a stunning last-wicket stand between Chris Steves (30) and Rhys Edwards (43) left them needing four off the last balll.

But a swing and a miss saw Homerton win by four runs.

Broadway (144-2) saw off Regents (142-4) thanks to some hard hitting from opener Ben Howard, while Bansko Bears (168-6) kept up with the leaders with a comfortable 28-run with over Masiha (140-4).

Camel Lights saw off Expat, for whom Alex Hickson (50) was again the star as they finished on 139-5.

Despite Rich Hagen's (50) early fireworks the Camels collapsed until a super fifty from debutant Jack Dunction sealed victory with three overs to spare.

L&Q Living (182-2) beat Sports Interactive (119-6) in Division Three thanks to some super hitting from Sunny Sagar, while leaders Mad Marrocas suffered a surprise defeat to Phoenix after making 143-4, thanks to in-form Jaimie Cox (54).

Firoz Husain hit an unbeaten 43 to help Phoenix to victory with a ball to spare, while Royal Strikers (134-5) saw off Pacific (133-3) off the final ball.

Paul Rajkumar smashed 50 for Pacific and a super spell of 3-21 from Ben Boorman looked like leading them to victory, but Ganesh Pawar (36) saw Strikers home with a four off the last ball.

Wapping Dolphins maintained their superb start with victory over Old Fallopians seconds as they hit an impressive 174-2 from a reduced 14-over spell.

Richard Ripper smashed 53 off just 19 balls, with six sixes, and Fallopians lost skipper Matt Wake early before Vishnu Dubey and Ollie Gold restored momentum. Sam Gilliat took 2-26 as the Fallopians finished on 119-5.