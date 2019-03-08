Search

Homerton pick up memorable win over Bansko

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 May 2019

Homerton face the camera at the Victoria Park Community League

Homerton face the camera at the Victoria Park Community League

A round-up of some of the latest results from the Victoria Park Community Cricket League

The match of the week in the Victoria Park Cricket League was saved for the Wednesday as Homerton shared a memorable Division Two win over Bansko Bears that went down to the last ball.

Homerton elected to bat first and hit a tricky 177-4, skipper Sagar Bora (50) and some superb late blasting from Mark Towie as he hit five sixes in his quick-fire 50.

Bansko came out guns blazing, with Will Arnold continuing his superb run with another 50 and Alex Tate falling just short on 48.

However, super middle-order bowling pegged Bansko back as they went into the last over needing 22. That became eleven of six as Stan Harrison bowled three straight no balls.

He then made up for it with two superb balls clattering the stumps and, with Alex watching on helplessly and the president himself Burt staying for the end, Bankso finished just five runs short. Homerton remain unbeaten and are looking in good form.

Millwall succumbed to a superb all-round display from London Fields.

Opting to bat first, Millwall were bowled out for just 122, Jami Ahmed carrying his bat on 47 whilst Arif Ahmed briefly put up resistance for a resilient 22.

All bowlers took a wicket, but the stand-out performance was by Ty Graham as he took three wickets for just seven runs off his single over.

The Fields never looked in danger as they comfortably chased down their target, with Hitsesh Naik smashing a superb 50. London Tigers and Sky both won their first matches of the season.

Tigers (157-4) defeated The Rose & Crown (120-6) by 37 runs whilst Sky (94-3) saw off MileTailenders for 89-5.

Division 2's runner up Victoria Lounge (146-4) opened up with a narrow victory over Masiha. Despite both openers retiring, Masiha were an agonising five runs short to 141-1.

Camel Lights (171-2) eased by Regents (95-4) thanks to a super all-round display from Richard Hagan.

Mad Marrocas and Wapping Dolphins continue to dominate Division 3.

Wapping (165-0), who have lost just one wicket this season defeated L&Q (110-5) in a reduced twelve over match - both openers Dudley Spears (52) and Chris Monger (50 including four sixes) leading the way.

Mad Marrocas (191-2) hit the second highest score of the season, Jaimie Cox and Richard Keep both hitting half centuries as they defeated Royal Strikers (104-5) by 87 runs.

Pacific (135-2) earned their first win of the season defeating Sports Interactive (134-6) despite a heroic half century from skipper Tom Laskowski for Sports.

After last weekend's super victory over London Fields, Homerton continued their impressive weekend form with victory over Cheshan Arms.

Opting to bat first, Homerton looked in good touch striking 245-9 in their 35 Overs with John Saunders Griffiths (JSG) top scoring with an attractive 54 he was helped with strong support from Sam Hickey (36) and Len Hutchinson (35).

Cheshan's Felix was the pick of the bowlers are the slow spinner ripped through homerton's middle order taking an impressive 5-41 from seven overs.

However, Homerton never looked in trouble against Cheshan's batting, despite a spirited 63 from their opening batsman Ellery Horsman, however once he was removed Cheshan fell apart as Sagar Bora taking an impressive 3-34 as Cheshan were bowled out for just 184, sixty three runs short.

