Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Gallery

VPCCL: Super Rangers, London Fields and Expats all win

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 June 2019

Ben Howard hit a 50 for Broadway. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSON

Ben Howard hit a 50 for Broadway. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSON

Archant

Super Rangers remain unbeaten, London Fields produce strong display and Wapping Dolphins make it seven wins from seven.

Mohammed Hafeez following his 6-27. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSONMohammed Hafeez following his 6-27. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSON

Division One's unbeaten leaders Super Rangers edged out Sky in a tense match in the Victoria Park Community Cricket League in the penultimate week before a mid-season split into four divisions.

The game saw a sensational 6-27 from Sky's Mohammed Hafeez as Super Rangers hit 142-7 and despite a half century from Aleem Hussain, Sky finished just three runs short after looking in control.

London Fields produced a strong batting display to see off relegation placed The Rose & Crown, hitting 168-6 with Hitesh Naik producing 65.

Crown were bowled out for 108 and defeat next week will mean they join Mile Tailenders and the top four from the league below in a newly formed division.

Jack Dunction of Camels is bowled by Ed Sherwood. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSONJack Dunction of Camels is bowled by Ed Sherwood. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSON

Ollie Wrighton was the hero for The Old Fallopian first team, smashing a quick-fire 65 as his side hit 139-3 and despite a spirited 49 from Rich Carrington, the Tailenders finished 24 runs short on 115-6.

Expats (177-3) defeated Regents (119-5) and confirmed their place in the division's top four thanks to an impressive batting display from Trent Bryne (50).

Division two's second place Victoria Lounge saw off Bankso Bears in a tight match as Bansko finished on 143-4.

The Lounge chased down their target with just three balls left thanks to Tom Stevens' 44 and join Homerton and Expat in the second half of the season's Division Two.

Trent Byrne in bat. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSONTrent Byrne in bat. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSON

Opener Matt Redgrave smashed a superb 69, the third highest total this season, for Camel Lights but despite that, Broadway, led by the ever dangerous skipper Ben Howard (53) won with two overs to spare.

Broadway are now fourth and a win next week will seal their place in Division Two, with Camel heading for the lower division with the bottom four and the top two of Division Three.

Wapping Dolphins made it seven wins out of seven in Division Three as they earned a tense victory over The Royal Strikers, while Old Fallopians seconds fell to a narrow defeat to L&Q Living.

Mad Marrocas set up an exciting final week match against Wapping Dolphins as they eased past Pacific and I Don't Like Cricket earned their debut victory in the first found of the cup after chasing down Masiha's 133 with four overs to spare.

Tom Gower following his first 50. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSONTom Gower following his first 50. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSON

I Don�t Like Cricket earned their debut victory in the first found of the cup. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSONI Don�t Like Cricket earned their debut victory in the first found of the cup. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSON

Nagarjuna Mangalagiri runs out Oli Turner. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSONNagarjuna Mangalagiri runs out Oli Turner. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSON

You may also want to watch:

Latest East London Sports News

Gallery VPCCL: Super Rangers, London Fields and Expats all win

11:00 Dan Bennett
Ben Howard hit a 50 for Broadway. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSON

Super Rangers remain unbeaten, London Fields produce strong display and Wapping Dolphins make it seven wins from seven.

FIH Pro League: GB get better of New Zealand in Stoop double

07:59
Great Britain's women celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain's men and women got the better of their New Zealand rivals on the final weekend of FIH Pro League action at Twickenham Stoop.

Cricket: Somerset bowlers show way against Essex

Yesterday, 19:20
Jamie Overton of Somerset celebrates taking the wicket of Tom Westley during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 23rd June 2019

Somerset's bowling attack, led by Jamie Overton and Jack Leach, underlined why the county sit comfortably on top of the Specsavers County Championship Division One table as they bowled Essex out for 216.

Interview: Essex cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate speaks ahead of Somerset fixture

Saturday, June 22, 2019 Martin Smith
Ryan ten Doeschate playing for Essex. PICTURE: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Essex cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate talks about bowler Simon Harmer's success, working to improve his batting and the upcoming game against Somerset.

Most competitive Müller Anniversary Games yet, says British star Bradshaw

Saturday, June 22, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Great Britain's Holly Bradshaw wins silver during the Womens Pole Vault during day three of the European Indoor Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow.

British pole vault champion Holly Bradshaw believes that this year's edition of the Müller Anniversary Games could be the most competitive yet.

Orient attacker Koroma joins Championship side Huddersfield Town

Friday, June 21, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma attempts a shot on the AFC Fylde goal in the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma has joined Championship outfit Huddersfield for an undisclosed fee following an impressive campaign.

Orient and Hearts to take part in joint-commemoration

Friday, June 21, 2019
Leyton Orient's legendary forward Peter Kitchen (left) and Steve Jenkins at the O's memorial in Flers on the Somme in France

Steve Jenkins and Peter Kitchen will visit the McCrae's Battalion Memorial Cairn before they head to O's very own Somme Memorial on July 1

Leyton Orient face long trip to Plymouth Argyle in Carabao Cup first round

Thursday, June 20, 2019 Dan Bennett
Ross Embleton on the touchline during his first stint as Leyton Orient's interim head coach (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient are faced with an away tie at Plymouth Argyle in the First Round of the Carabao Cup.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Orient and Hearts to take part in joint-commemoration

Leyton Orient's legendary forward Peter Kitchen (left) and Steve Jenkins at the O's memorial in Flers on the Somme in France

Orient attacker Koroma joins Championship side Huddersfield Town

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma attempts a shot on the AFC Fylde goal in the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

FIH Pro League: GB get better of New Zealand in Stoop double

Great Britain's women celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

Golfers offered the chance to win year's free coaching

CityPoint Golf are looking for a golfer to appear in their new adverts

Hackney & Leyton League: Wounded Knee knocked out of London Cup

East London (yellow) vs Jay Cubed - Hackney & Leyton League at South Marsh, Hackney - 22/11/09 - MANDATORY CREDIT: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO - Self billing applies where appropriate - Tel: 0845 094 6026
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Dad refuses to register son’s birth over state control fears

The boy is currently in the care of Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Hospital patients at Royal London’ get a spoonful of medicine from a pussycat

Royal London Hospital's newest volunteer visitor.... Picture: Pets As Therapy

Jealous ex-lover given life sentence for Karolina Chwiluk murder in Limehouse

Grzegorz Kosiec has been jailed for life. Picture: MET POLICE

Advertiser letters: Violent crime and Mile End station

Unmesh Desai AM supports the tagging of knife crime offenders. Picture: PA

Latest from the East London Advertiser

VPCCL: Super Rangers, London Fields and Expats all win

Ben Howard hit a 50 for Broadway. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSON

FIH Pro League: GB get better of New Zealand in Stoop double

Great Britain's women celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

Youngsters march on BT Sport for ‘a slice’ of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park jobs windfall

Campaigners marched From Hackney Wick Overground station to BT Sport's HQ calling for more career opportunities. Picture: Polly Hancock

East London residents invited for free lung health MOT

Prof Sam Janes, professor of respiratory medicine at UCLH and chief investigator of the SUMMIT Study that is inviting east London residents to take part in a large scale lung cancer screening.

Dad refuses to register son’s birth over state control fears

The boy is currently in the care of Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists