VPCCL: Super Rangers, London Fields and Expats all win

Ben Howard hit a 50 for Broadway.

Super Rangers remain unbeaten, London Fields produce strong display and Wapping Dolphins make it seven wins from seven.

Mohammed Hafeez following his 6-27.

Division One's unbeaten leaders Super Rangers edged out Sky in a tense match in the Victoria Park Community Cricket League in the penultimate week before a mid-season split into four divisions.

The game saw a sensational 6-27 from Sky's Mohammed Hafeez as Super Rangers hit 142-7 and despite a half century from Aleem Hussain, Sky finished just three runs short after looking in control.

London Fields produced a strong batting display to see off relegation placed The Rose & Crown, hitting 168-6 with Hitesh Naik producing 65.

Crown were bowled out for 108 and defeat next week will mean they join Mile Tailenders and the top four from the league below in a newly formed division.

Jack Dunction of Camels is bowled by Ed Sherwood.

Ollie Wrighton was the hero for The Old Fallopian first team, smashing a quick-fire 65 as his side hit 139-3 and despite a spirited 49 from Rich Carrington, the Tailenders finished 24 runs short on 115-6.

Expats (177-3) defeated Regents (119-5) and confirmed their place in the division's top four thanks to an impressive batting display from Trent Bryne (50).

Division two's second place Victoria Lounge saw off Bankso Bears in a tight match as Bansko finished on 143-4.

The Lounge chased down their target with just three balls left thanks to Tom Stevens' 44 and join Homerton and Expat in the second half of the season's Division Two.

Trent Byrne in bat.

Opener Matt Redgrave smashed a superb 69, the third highest total this season, for Camel Lights but despite that, Broadway, led by the ever dangerous skipper Ben Howard (53) won with two overs to spare.

Broadway are now fourth and a win next week will seal their place in Division Two, with Camel heading for the lower division with the bottom four and the top two of Division Three.

Wapping Dolphins made it seven wins out of seven in Division Three as they earned a tense victory over The Royal Strikers, while Old Fallopians seconds fell to a narrow defeat to L&Q Living.

Mad Marrocas set up an exciting final week match against Wapping Dolphins as they eased past Pacific and I Don't Like Cricket earned their debut victory in the first found of the cup after chasing down Masiha's 133 with four overs to spare.

Tom Gower following his first 50.

I Don't Like Cricket earned their debut victory in the first found of the cup.

Nagarjuna Mangalagiri runs out Oli Turner.

