Anirban edge closer to Victoria Park Cricket League title

Royal Tigers captain Muhibur Jony (Pic: George Watson) Archant

The penultimate week in the Victoria Park Community League saw Anirban edge closer to the top with a tense victory over Old Fallopians as the heat for the title began to boil.

Liam Ridley hitting 50 for I Don't Like Cricket (Pic: George Watson) Liam Ridley hitting 50 for I Don't Like Cricket (Pic: George Watson)

Anirban struck 146-6, led by superb half-centuries from Shakil Ahmed and Shumon Miah, before Fallopians fell short on 138 despite a solid start, with the top five all passing 10 and top scores by Ollie Wrighton (32) and Mohammed Sunaid (29).

Last year’s champions Super Rangers beat London Fields in their hunt for the title as they scored 178-4 with Altaf Bhat and Ajmal Afzal striking half-centuries before Fields only managed 108.

Fields play Anirban next week and it’s Anirban’s title if they win. If they lose, it goes down to head-to-heads in the division.

Rose & Crown saw off Victoria Lounge in a bottom-of-the-table clash as they struck 151-4 with Charlie Challinor (50) top scoring. Lounge ended on 114-6.

Wapping Dolphins captain Adam Haines (Pic: George Watson) Wapping Dolphins captain Adam Haines (Pic: George Watson)

Wapping Dolphins lost their first ever league match this week to Masiha as Jamal Ali’s men hit 133-3 with top knocks from Tom Taylor (41) and Rizwan Siddiqui (38).

Despite an unbeaten 46 from Adam Haines, Wapping fell short in the gloom, ending on 122-4.

Meanwhile, Broadway had earlier seen off Camel Lights after hitting 145-7, with Shah Shahed (51) and Anandraj Venkatasamy (49) top scoring. Camels finished on 109 in reply.

Bansko Bears ended their season with a comprehensive win over Mile Tailenders, striking 187-1, with top scores from Kieran Kumaria (55) Andre Tate (50), before the Tailenders finished on 91-6.

Royal Tigers smashed the highest score of the season against Old Fallopians in Division Three as they finished on 226-5 thanks to big knocks from captain Muhibur Jony (52) and Qazi Hussain Shanto (42).

Despite an enjoyable, gritty 37 from Jack Turner, the Fallopians fell well short on 120-6.

The Tigers have dominated the league and their only opposition now for the title is Sylhet who edged past Phoenix All Stars.

Sylhet lost early wickets before ending on 122-5, thanks largely to a crucial 36 from opener Jumma Khan, but Phoenix only managed 114-3 in reply.

I Don’t like Cricket fired on all four cylinders as they smashed a comprehensive 185-2 off 14 overs, with Liam Ridley (50) and Ross Legg (32) top scoring.

Lynxes made a nightmare start in their run chase and failed to recover as Rohan Hope took a league season best of 4-14, as IDLC dismantled them for just 86, cementing the title for IDLC.