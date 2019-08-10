VPCCL: Expat progress in cup; Wapping Dolphins win Division Three title

Expat produced a stunning display in the Victoria Park Community Cricket League cup to knock out Division One title favourites Super Rangers and book their place in the quarter finals.

After losing the toss, Alex Hickson's men went out to field against a formidable Rangers batting lineup but 48 minutes later the match was over as Expat produced a stunning display to bowl out the Rangers for just 55.

Ed James took 4-1 in a remarkable nine ball spell with Altaf Bhat's 17 proving to be the only score above ten as Expat's openers Sam Addis (46) and Alex Hickson (10) eased Expat to victory.

In the other cup match, I don't Like Cricket booked a place against Victoria Lounge with a comfortable victory over Division Four's leaders The Royal Strikers as they chased down 174.

Meanwhile, Wapping Dolphins claimed the Division Three title with a game to spare thanks to a victory over Mad Marrocas.

Adam Haines was again in the runs for the Dolphins, hitting his third fifty this season as his side hit 166-5 before Marrocas fell just 11 runs short.

Camel Lights blew away Masiha with a superb all round bowling display thanks to openers Dave Sendall (41) and Matt Redgrave (25), with victory being secured in the ninth over.

Millwall produced an aggressive display to defeat Old Fallopian firsts, taking the Division One title race into the final match, as skipper Arif Ahmed hit 52 in his final match of the season to help Millwall reach 202-3.

Despite a valiant 66 from Bilal Quereshi, the Fallopians could only reach 177-6, with the title now going down to the wire with Rangers and Millwall level on points but Millwall a game ahead.

Rose & Crown chased London Fields' 143-6 with three overs to spare thanks to a 50 from Nag Mangalagiri.

Sagar Bora smashed his seventh fifty of the season as Homerton produced a strong performance to slip back into second place in their final league match of Division Two against Mile Tailenders.

Bansko Bears defeated Expat as they struck 146-4, with Olly Meikle hitting a controlled 50, before Expat finished on 129-5.

In Division Four, The Royal Strikers edged closer to the title with victory over L&Q Living while Phoenix All Stars produced a sensational chase as they defeated MUFG.

Old Fallopian seconds also defeated Sports Interactive by 34 runs.