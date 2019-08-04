VPCCL: Millwall keep title defence on track as teams progress in cup action

Picture: George Watson

Millwall kept up their title defence in the Victoria Park Community Cricket League Division One with victory over leaders Super Rangers.

Picture: George Watson

Shakeel Ahmed hit a superb fifty alongside Shumon Miah (47), as well as a late 20 from Salman, as Millwall finished on 167-6.

Super Rangers lost Saif Khan early as Jamil Ahmed took two wickets in succession, alongside three run-outs, as Rangers were bowled out for just 60 meaning there is just three points between the two sides.

Broadway saw off a tense match against Jamal Ali's Masiha in Division Three as the latter, missing in-form opener and keeper Stuart Miller, finished with a solid total of 146.

Will Jack led the charge for Broadway with a half century as they edged up to 147-6 with four balls remaining.

Picture: George Watson

Mad Marrocas enjoyed a tense victory over Regents, with Daniel Ormsby again in great form as he smashed a superb 55, sharing a second stand of 89 with David Campbell as they finished on 141-4.

Despite losing early wickets, Charlie Cox (51) battled hard for Mad Marrocas, who completed their victory with five balls remaining.

A day of heavy rain on Tuesday saw the crunch Division Two match of Sky against Homerton washed out.

Wednesday, however, saw Victoria Lounge return to second in the division with victory over Bansko Bears in a low scoring match, with the Bears hitting 110-3 before the Lounge achieved victory with two overs to spare.

Picture: George Watson

Old Fallopians blew open the top of Division Two with victory over current leaders Royal Strikers as Jack Wright (50) and Jack Turner (50) put on a match winning opening partnership before Strikers fell 28 runs short.

Thursday saw L&Q Living edge to within two points of the top with victory over Pacific in Division Four, posting 182-6 before bowling out Pacific for 143.

Many teams were also in cup action this week as Old Fallopians reached 190-5 to beat Mile Tailenders, who fell 44 runs short.

Defending champions London Tigers also progressed, fighting back after losing two early wickets to finish on 144 all out as they beat London Fields.

Victoria Lounge also made it through with a win over Wapping Dolphins, reaching 150-3 as Wapping fell just short.