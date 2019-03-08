Search

VPCCL round-up: Super Rangers still unbeaten; Old Fallopians pick up win

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 July 2019

Jack Holmes striking a six for Old Fallopians in the VPCCL. Picture: George Watson

Jack Holmes striking a six for Old Fallopians in the VPCCL. Picture: George Watson

Super Rangers maintained their 100pc winning record with a superb comeback victory over London Fields in the Victoria Park Community Cricket League.

In the second stage of the new four division format, Rangers collapsed to 20-4 but skipper Altaf Bhat (50), Asad Mujaba (46) and Ajmal Afzal (29) rescued their side to finish 190-5.

The Fields lost key wickets throughout their innings, finishing on 118-6 meaning Rangers are two wins from the league title.

Shameer Qureshi (44) and Bilal Quereshi (34) top scored for Old Fallopians firsts as they chased down Rose & Crown's 143.

Defending champions Millwall kept their faint hopes of the title alive as they defeated London Tigers by 11 runs.

Shakil Ahmed (52) smashed four sixes as Millwall hit 164-4 in just 14 overs, with the Tigers finishing on 153-5.

Sky (162-1) smashed their way past Expat (158-3) in Division Two as Gufran Hassan (55) and Rizwan Siddiqui (51) helped Sky to their target in just 12.3 overs.

A battling 49 from keeper Tom Stevens helped Victoria Lounge to a narrow win over Homerton while Bansko Bears saw off Mile Tailenders in a tense match which went down to the final ball as Will Arnold's quick-fire 52 and Giaco Bridget (27) helped them reach 168-5.

Wapping Dolphins kept up their 100pc record this season with a second straight win over Broadway, bowling out their opponents for 70 and catching them in 8.2 overs.

Masiha (193-3) saw off Regents (145) in Division Three as Australian Stuart Miller (50) top scored alongside fellow Aussie Gus MacKay (32) in Masiha's formidable score.

The Camels saw off Mad Marrocas with a narrow two wicket win, with Joe Cox's 50 leading the Marrocas to 124-7.

The newly formed Division Four saw MUFG produce a fantastic all-round display to defeat Sports Interactive. Skipper Tirth Poddar (50) and keeper Adnan Akram (51) top scored as MUFG finished on 135-2.

Jack Holmes (53) top scored alongside Vishnu Dubey (35) as The Old Fallopians seconds (154-5) defeated Phoenix (114) by 40 runs and The Royal Strikers (78-1) had little problem chasing down Pacific's 77-7 to pick up a victory.

