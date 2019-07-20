VPCCL: Super Rangers lose unbeaten run; Millwall defeat Rose & Crown

Marhanut Rahman of London Tigers, Picture: George Watson Archant

The latest round-up of action from the Victoria Park Community Cricket League.

Super Rangers lost their unbeaten record in the VPCCL Division One as they were beaten by London Tigers.

Umar Mailk reached 58 as they finished on 212-6 but despite losing early wickets, Mohammed Adnan (50) and Marhanut Rahman (51) helped Tigers to victory with two balls remaining.

The Old Fallopians won via a forfeit from London Fields while Millwall defeated the Rose & Crown, with Shumon Miah (36) and Muzzammal Salman (55) helping them to 136-3 in 14.3 overs.

Sky produced a memorable display against Victoria Lounge to remain unbeaten in Division Two.

Aleem Hussain's men struck 150-3, with keeper Mustafa Zahid hitting 53 and Sarfraz Ahmed chipping in with a crucial 35.

Missing several key players, Victoria Lounge never recovered from losing skipper Jim Crutcher early as they finished on 86-7.

Homerton saw off Bansko Bears thanks to another superb half century from skipper Sagar Bora.

They finished on 180-3, with Bora adding a fifth fifty to his collection this season, while league debutant David Rudd hit a composed 44 for Bansko Bears in response.

Openers Will Paton and Tom Corkery both blasted half centuries as Expat, missing skipper Alex Hickson, scored 173-1 against Mile Tailenders.

Rich Carrington (29), Felix Cofie (22) and Wilson Digby (21) all failed to capitalise on decent starts as the Tailenders finished on 128-5.

Wapping Dolphins now sit as the only undefeated team in the league as they beat Camel Lights in Division Three.

The Camels hit 126-4 before opener George Bryant blasted a quick-fire 36 alongside a patient 46 from Adam Haines as Wapping reached 128-3 in 12.2 overs.

Broadway struck 232-4, their highest of the season, against Regents thanks to half centuries from Munir Shah (53), Hugo Douglas Borren (51) and Jack Boone (50).

Masiha joined Wapping at the top of Division Three as they defeated Mad Marrocas thanks to a superb 51 from Australian opener Stuart Miller helping them reach 161-1 in just 12 overs.

In the bottom division, Tirth Poodar took the first hat-trick of the season as his MUFG defeated Old Fallopians seconds, while L&Q Living denied Sports Interactive a first victory of the season.

Phoenix All Stars rounded off the week with victory over Pacific.